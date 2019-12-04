ENGLEWOOD — Rob Kruzel and his friends aren’t going to let inline hockey leave Englewood without a brawl.
Inline skate hockey players had many good years playing their sport of choice on the rink outside of Englewood’s Tringali Recreation Center. That is, until about a year ago, when Charlotte County had some problems with resurfacing the rink. Eventually, parks officials padlocked the facility, telling players hockey is not coming back — at least not to that location, and not anytime soon.
The rink has been there since 2004 next to the tennis courts and children’s playground. Kruzel, president of the Tringali Hockey and Sports League, has played there with his family and friends and wants to make sure county leaders know their decision to give up on the rink is not a popular decision with them.
“We were playing Tuesday and Thursday nights, Saturday mornings and Sunday nights,” he said, explaining how 30, 50 or more people would show up regularly for pick-up hockey games. Saturday mornings primarily were devoted for younger children and their parents.
Jason Zakowich is one of them.
“This facility has been around since I was a young adult, and many people have come and gone throughout the years enjoying what the facility has to offer,” said Zakowich, who is now 37 with his own children. He has emailed others trying to drum up support for the hockey rink.
“Many of these people now have families of their own and enjoy bringing their children there to create new memories and teach them how to play hockey, myself included,” Zakowich said in his email. “Hockey is not a huge sport in the area, but I feel if the facility is renovated the potential exists to restart youth and adult hockey leagues with the right people supporting it and getting the knowledge out to the community.”
Kruzel is spearheading the effort to get the issue before Charlotte County Commissioners and county staff.
Kruzel hopes for a good turnout at Charlotte County commission meeting on Tuesday will convince commissioners and staff to replace the inline skate hockey rink and let play resume. Right now, that’s not the message he’s hearing from county officials.
“At this time the hockey rink has been established as irreparable, and the county will not be moving forward with any additional repair,” Community Services projects coordinator Lacey Solomon told Kruzel in an email dated Nov. 11.
“The rink will remain closed from this point forward,” Solomon stated. “Over the course of the next couple of years, the Community Services Department will be working to find a new location where an amenity of this type can be installed and the funding to make it a reality.”
Best laid plans gone wrong
In 2007, Kruzel’s group raised $20,000 to repaint the rink with epoxy paint. The rink needed to be refurbished every two years, according to Kruzel. But then he was told his group could no longer do the resurfacing themselves.
The county’s attempt to resurface the rink, however, ran into difficulties.
According to the county’s own timeline:
• Starting in March of last year, at a cost of more than $13,000, the county hired contractors to resurface the rink. The county officials recognized “immediate issues after first layer applied.”
• A second application in December 2018, at an original cost of more than $14,500, saw bubbling of the surface materials. The bubbling continued into January and March 2019. County staff met with the contracting firm’s general manager in May to “initiate the repair process per the contract warranty.” In June, the removal process experienced a failed acid washing and water blasting that led to additional damage. Having “no further options,” the contractor refunded $3,621 to the county.
• In June, at a cost of $2,000, the county tried another contractor whose products were “specific for skating rinks.” The project was delayed “due to weather conditions,” since the materials needed to remain dry for a minimum of 24 to 48 hours. The county waited until September to proceed with the project. The county tested the new contractor’s product, but it started bubbling up within hours.
The county report also stated how the county filed a suit in 2006. It also stated, “the most recent resurfacing project has been unsuccessful, despite multiple attempts, various products and surface testing by multiple vendors.”
Sales tax hope
Kruzel, Tringali Hockey and Sports League president, hopes to see a good turnout at the commission meeting in support of a $500,000 sales tax request to replace the existing rink, which also doubles for pick-up basketball games.
As part of the agenda for their Dec. 10 meeting, Charlotte County commissioners will discuss what projects recommended by “outside groups” they want to add to a list of ideas under consideration for funding by a proposed 1% infrastructure sales tax extension. Commissioners meet 9 a.m. in the County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
Kruzel believes a show of support from inline hockey fans will help get their idea on the big list. He’s asking inline hockey players and others who agree to come to the meeting to wear dark-green shirts as a sign of their support. Citizens input starts at the outset of the meeting and is limited to three minutes.
The existing Tringali rink attracted a growing number of players, especially since no similar rinks exist in the immediate area. The closest other rink is in Bradenton, according to Kruzel. He hopes the county will rebuild the new rink with a roof or some type covering.
A petition on www.change.org already had 298 signatures Wednesday afternoon. To sign the petition, visit www.change.org and search for “Help Save Tringali Hockey Rink.”
For more information, Kruzel encourages people to call him at 941-441-6888.
