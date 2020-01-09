Writers take to the airwaves

Open Mic is live on WKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio every Sunday at 3 p.m.
Amateur writers, poets and comedians are welcome to perform or read their poem, story or screen play on the weekly program, "Writers on the Air." A three- to four-minute presentation is recommended and comical or family friendly content is best. Participants can sign up at 2:30 p.m. each Sunday
After the show a participating visitor who reads may be eligible for a three-minute author interview that is posted on the “Writers on the Air” Facebook page.
It all takes place at Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 U.S. 41, North Port, next door to WKDW 97.5 FM radio station in the Springs Plaza just south of Caddy Carts if heading south from Venice. The public is welcome. Readers need not be published.
For details, contact Linda Schell, Lschell2@verizon.net, 941-223-1262 or visit the Facebook page: “Writers on the Air.”
