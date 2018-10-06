PUNTA GORDA — Local author and Florida Gulf Coast University instructor Naomi Pringle wondered why there wasn’t a space for writers at the university to share their work.
She brought her concern to Nancy Staub, program assistant at FGCU’s Herald Court Centre, and together they created a series, “Find Your Voice: The Writers’ Salon.”
The writers’ salon is a writing workshop in which writers can read and receive light feedback on their work.
Beginning and seasoned writers are welcome.
“Wouldn’t it be great to have this here in Punta Gorda, where people can dabble in writing, or they can finish off pieces they’ve been working on?” Pringle recalled asking herself.
For Staub, the course has a special place in her heart. Her father was a pilot in World War II, and her family had him dictate stories into a tape recorder. After he developed Alzheimer’s, his stories were lost, she said.
“My hope is that others will join this class and give their children and grandchildren a priceless gift of who they were and are today,” Staub said.
Pringle said the course is meant to be somewhere aspiring or seasoned writers can get their work done. The priority, she said, is to help writers improve.
For newer writers, Pringle said, the group offers encouragement and a way to get their foot in the door.
Pringle is the author of “Ginga Root Tea” and “Lily: Riding the Color Line.”
Writers’ Salon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Oct. 10, in The Herald Court Building at Florida Gulf Coast University Punta Gorda. The series costs $60 for six sessions, and runs until Nov. 14. For more information, contact FGCU at 941-505-0130.
