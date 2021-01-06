The widow of an inmate who died after jumping from the top tier of the Charlotte County Jail in 2016 is taking Sheriff Bill Prummell to trial.
The trial was scheduled to begin Wednesday, but the day prior, all jury trials in Charlotte County were suspended due to the COVID-19 positivity rate. Next week, the situation will be reassessed and a chief judge will make a decision on resuming trials, according to Sara Miles, public information officer for the 20th Judicial Circuit.
The now-delayed trial has been in the works for years now.
On June 3, 2016, 54-year-old David Franklin Szakalos, of Englewood, pleaded guilty to burglary with assault, battery on a law enforcement officer, and battery on a person 65 years or older, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
He returned to jail later that afternoon and dove headfirst from the second story catwalk. Suffering critical injuries, he was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital, where he died a week later after being taken off life support.
According to his attorney David Joffe, of Fort Lauderdale, Szakalos attempted suicide when he was first taken to the jail. Szakalos then spent the next 30 months at the county jail.
Months after Szakalos’ death, Charlotte County Commissioners approved a $2 million request from the sheriff’s office for a new second-tier fencing at the county jail, in an effort to reduce the risk of inmate deaths.
Before the fencing was installed, several inmates had already thrown themselves off the second-floor railing. Victor Akers, 56, of Port Charlotte, died in May 2013. Then, in June, Szakalos jumped, followed two weeks later by another inmate, Billy Ray Wilson, who suffered minor injuries after jumping 14 feet to the concrete floor below.
David Szakalos’ wife, Susan Szakalos, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2018 against Prummell, the Florida Department of Corrections, the Charlotte County Commission, and the jail’s medical provider, Corizon Correctional Healthcare.
According to the lawsuit, Szakalos “presented a foreseeable risk of harm to himself on June 3, 2016, following his sentencing to a lengthy jail sentence” and he should have been placed in a setting where he could not harm himself.
Due to the negligence of the sheriff, Corizon, the Department of Corrections, and the county, Szakalos was able to harm himself, the lawsuit states.
When Szakalos returned to the jail after his court sentencing, he was evaluated by Corizon Mental Health Counselor Masami Kolbenschlag. According to the report, he told her, “I’m sentenced for 15 years, I was prepared for it so I’m OK.”
He passed the mental health evaluation, but as soon as he left the evaluation, and returned to his cell area, he climbed up the railing and jumped.
Attorney Oscar Syger, on behalf of Szakalos’ widow Susan Szakalos, requested damages in excess of $15,000 and demanded a jury trial.
The jury trial, which was scheduled to begin Wednesday, has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Corizon objected to the “proposed conduct” of the jury trial, citing COVID-19, which “has ravaged Florida,” and “thousands are dead.”
“The proposed rules regarding conduct of this trial infringe on Corizon’s right to view the demeanor and facial expressions of both jurors during voir dire and witnesses, as facial expression is a significant aspect of communication,” the objection states. “The existence of the virus during trial also infringes on Corizon’s right to a jury reflective of the Circuit, as the virus has a greater lethality for the elderly which is a significant portion of the population in Charlotte County.”
Prummell filed a notice of joinder with this objection, which means that he joined Corizon’s objection.
Prummell did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Sun.
