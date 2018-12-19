Once the lamp posts are decked with mammoth snowflakes and the palms get peppermint-striped with ribbons, it’s time for downtown Punta Gorda to get bombed.
In a good way.
For the third year in a row, a merry crew plying twist-ties and yarn-threaded needles busily affixed sleeves to palm trees and park benches. They even engulfed a bicycle in yarn, from kickstand to handlebars.
In 2016, the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association’s In Stitches Knitting Club first “yarn-bombed” 10 trees in Hector House Plaza for the holidays. They were apparently just getting warmed up.
Last year, they decorated two dozen trees, plus park benches and the bike, with millions of multicolored stitches. This year, they aimed to cover even more trees, along with the park’s solar-paneled pergola.
“Each year it’s gotten bigger,” guerrilla knitter Jan Murphy said.
The 3D graffiti created by the group is a local expression of a warm-and-fuzzy form of street art. Called, variously, yarnstorming, kniffiti, guerrilla knitting, graffiti knitting and yarn bombing, the practice first materialized in Houston when a local boutique owner crafted a door-handle cozy for her shop.
In 2009, rogue balls of yarn exploded all over Europe after Londoner Lauren O’Farrell (alias Deadly Knitshade) founded Knit the City, a knitters’ collective dedicated to softening the grey contours of their city with whimsical stitched stories.
Knit the City’s most notable piece was a knitted phone-box cozy in Parliament Square. As the gentle movement spread, a moose statue outside Frankfurt’s Museum of Comic Art was rendered even more comical with a set of mittens for its antlers. A giant Marilyn Monroe, all in stitches, appeared outside Prague’s National Theatre, reenacting the famous subway-vent scene from “The Seven-Year Itch.”
If you think a roomful of knitters sounds like nothing more than clicking needles, think again. A meeting of In Stitches is filled with laughter and camaraderie.
The seven-year-old club of 23 experienced knitters meets every Wednesday in a meeting room at PGI Civic Association. This isn’t a place for those learning to knit, but it is a place for support, ideas and mutual appreciation. When asked if their own part of the downtown yarn bombing is the most creative use of yarn they’ve ever seen, each will reply, “Oh no!” and point to the work of someone else in the room.
Knitting might seem like an odd activity for Florida, but these women have knitted all their lives and aren’t about to stop just because they’ve moved south. They thrive on the companionship of knitting together.
Spokesperson Diane Lowy said, “To be honest, I stopped knitting when I moved to Florida — until this group started. This year, we made ‘twiddle muffs’ for charity — with keys and charms sewn inside, to help Alzheimer’s patients keep their hands busy and warm.”
Now they have an additional purpose: yarn-bombing Punta Gorda on a regular basis, with official blessing.
Master gardeners from the Charlotte County Extension Service confirmed that it was safe to wrap the trees with polyester yarn, which “breathes” when wet, dries in the sun and doesn’t penetrate to the bark. Punta Gorda City Council gave its okay, and Jerry Presseller offered the park at Olympia Avenue and Taylor Street, which hosts his weekly Saturday Farmers Market.
The installation will remain in place through the holidays. Meanwhile, In Stitches has already set to work on an Easter installation to brighten up the end of season.
