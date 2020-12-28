Florida drivers are seeing the lowest gasoline prices for the year-end holidays, in five years, according to AAA on Monday.
The Punta Gorda metro market once again had the least-expensive average price for gas in the state, while the Palm Beach-Boca Raton metro market had the state's highest average price. The Punta Gorda metro market traditionally has had some of the lowest, if not the lowest, gasoline prices, as evidenced by past AAA reports.
While AAA showed gasoline in the Punta Gorda metro market averaging $2.13, a drive around Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte revealed even lower prices.
Starting out at Harborview Road and heading north on U.S. 41, the Marathon station across from the Publix was showing unleaded gasoline posted at $2.04 (price averaged to the nearest dollar).
Jean Fantal, of Miami, was pumping gas at the Marathon station. He said he was visiting his sister in Port Charlotte. When asked how prices here compared with those in Miami, Fantal said that prices were about the same now, but they were previously higher in Miami but have been coming down.
Further north at the Gulf station, regular unleaded was also selling for $2.04.
The 7-11 posted regular unleaded at $2.16, but at the Shell gas station on the corner of Olean Boulevard, regular was selling for $2.30 — the highest seen on the stretch from Harborview Road to Midway Boulevard.
Two Mobil stations were selling regular gasoline at $2.14, as were the Sunoco and WaWa stations at Midway.
The average price for gasoline statewide is nearly $2.20 per gallon for regular, unleaded — 26 cents less than this time last year, and the lowest average price since 2015, according to AAA.
Spokesman Mark Jenkins explained why prices have fallen lower: "Fuel prices held steady last week, despite the expectation that 4.3 million Floridians would take a road trip for the year-end holidays." He continued, "Although there has been recent optimism surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine, the pandemic's effect on global fuel demand continues to hold pump prices below year-ago levels."
The pandemic led to big savings in pump prices this year in Florida; the highest daily average price of $2.56 per gallon was recorded in January. The lowest price was $1.76 per gallon back in May, according to AAA data.
The current average of $2.20 per gallon is a half-cent less than a week ago, 17 cents more than last month, and 26 cents less than this time last year, reported AAA.
While Punta Gorda was the least expensive metro market for gasoline, averaging $2.13, it was followed by Jacksonville at $2.15 and Tallahassee at $2.16. The most expensive metro market, Palm Beach-Boca Raton, was averaging $2.32 for regular unleaded, followed by Port St. Lucie ($2.23), and Fort Lauderdale ($2.22).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.