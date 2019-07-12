These are excerpts from the Daily Herald-News from July 8-20, 1979.
Moon launch’s 10th anniversary observed
The 10th anniversary of the launch for the first landing on the moon is being observed today, July 16, 1979. At 9:32 a.m. EDT, three men strapped to form-fitting couches set out on a journey. This journey must rank as one of mankind’s greatest adventures. Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Edwin Aldrin left the Earth atop a 363-foot Saturn 5 rocket. They were bound for the moon, Apollo 11 was on its way. It all happened 40 years ago today.
Skylab’s Fall
WASHINGTON (UPI) — Skylab was the first space station launched and operated by NASA for about 24 weeks. It was the only space station that the United States has operated exclusively. It fell back to Earth among worldwide media attention.
Despite warnings, Skylab’s fall caused no injuries. A dazzling multi-colored star burst marked the final moments of Skylab, the derelict space station. Its suspenseful demise rained hundreds of fiery pieces out of the night sky over Western Australia. The dying space laboratory fell on a sparsely inhabited area of Australia near Perth. Pilot Bill Anderson flew at 28,000 feet high, 150 miles northeast of Perth. He described the show in a report to the Mission Control Center in Houston: “It had lights and a blue glow. As it descended further, the color changed from a bright blue to an almost orange-red. Breakup started, it finished as a bright orange ball and it was falling down to Earth.
Most City employees live elsewhere
Only 28 percent of Punta Gorda’s City full- and part-time employees live inside the city limits. One of them is required to by law. City Manager Bob Hollander, by the City Charter, lives inside city limits. Thirty six of his 127 colleges at the city maintain residence here, according to city personnel records. Thirty eight city employees live in Port Charlotte and forty five per cent live outside city limits in Charlotte County with a Punta Gorda mailing addresses. Four of the 128, the City Councilmen, not classified as employees, are required to live within the city limits. The Chief of Police and the City Attorney also live in the city.
County’s taxable property hits $1 billion
For the first time, the taxable value of property in Charlotte County has gone above the $1 billion mark. Tax Appraiser Oliver Lowe today said that this is about a 15 percent increase over last year’s $884 million taxable value. Lowe said his office has adopted a cyclical plan of re-appraising property in 1978. This year, all land zoned residential was re-appraised. This plan increases efficiency and will save Charlotte County almost $500,000.
Hospital celebrates
St. Joseph Hospital celebrated the opening of the renovated surgical floor with a ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday. Present for the celebration were Richard Oliver, member of the board of trustees; the Rev. Albert LeMieux, hospital chaplain; Dr. Charles Palminteri, vice president of the Hospital medical staff; Sister Mary Augustine, hospital administrator; Bruce Clinesmith, president of the board of trustees; Sister Mary Sebastian, head nurse of the surgical unit.
Christmas in July
Alma West Harriet Osterkamp and Dorothy Nolte are volunteers in the Charlotte Cultural Center Gift Shop. They got into the spirit of Christmas as they prepared for the “Christmas in July” program of the Cultural Center planned for July 18. The event will include a bazaar, bake sale, and a strawberry festival. Christmas decorations, hand-crafted gifts, house plants, toys, games and stocking stuffers will be for sale.
AAUW members attend convention
Members of the local Chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) attended the National Convention of the organization in Albuquerque, New Mexico recently. The representatives were Penny Penner, Pat Burlin, and Grace Chicken. The theme of the Convention was, “Architects of the Eighties.”
Tracing roots
Members of the Charlotte County Genealogical Society met last week at the Port Charlotte Library. They were instructed in the steps of tracing one’s family background by Mrs. Barbara Darby, librarian of the Tampa Genealogical Society Membership is open to everyone. Meetings are held every third Wednesday of the month at the Freedom Federal building in Charlotte Harbor.
Billy Teears places first
Billy Teears is like most 9-year-old boys; all boy. He plays Little League ball. He likes to swim. And he designs silk flower arrangements, unlike most 9-year-old boys. Billi was recently named first runner-up in a floral design competition for 13-17-years-old. During the Teleflora National Conference in Hollywood, he was nine points away from the 16-year-old first place winner. Other contestants were at least 50 points away from Billy Teears, who is the youngest floral designer in the nation. He is the son of Bill and Martha Teears of Punta Gorda. Billy has been doing floral arrangements ever since he was three. He works in the Tears family-owned shop “All About Flowers” in Punta Gorda.
Protein food key to long life
You must make a mealtime companion of protein, your “youth restorer.” What is this magic stuff? The word protein means “holding first place,” and first place in the diet is exactly where protein belongs. Lacking protein can lead to all kinds of disorders. Muscles, for example: abdominal muscles find it difficult to do their work. Less energy consequently leads to poor posture. Every single inch of a human being is made of protein. Foods in which the best proteins are found, are lean meats, fish, fowl, cheese, eggs, and low-fat dairy products. They are also found in whole grains, soy beans and sunflower seeds. Proteins contain the factors for maximum nourishment.
— Compiled by Janine Smith
