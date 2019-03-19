Owner and operator of Down to Earth Apparel & Gifts, Carol Bicsak has a selection of clothing that includes tie dye as well as jewelry, incense, oils, crystals and stones to name just some some of the merchandise for sale. The store, which opened 15 years ago, is located at 2792 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
Q.) What has changed since you opened?
A.) Well I have expanded. I carry more stock as well as having added crystals, stones, books, and other unique stuff like our Tibetan bowls. I’m proud that my clothing is from Nepal and India and they are both fair trade companies as well as my Peruvian jewelry.
Q.) How many employees do you have?
A.) It’s only me.
Q.) What is your most popular item?
A.) I would say our incense, oils and crystals.
Q.) What is the hardest part about your business?
A.) I think it would have to be the summer time especially when the red tide is so bad.
Q.) What sets you apart from other businesses?
A.) Our customer service. I stand behind my products and I want my customers to be happy. We have Silver Sneakers every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. we also have a drumming circles and painting classes to name just a few of the things we offer here.
Q.) What advice do you have for someone just starting a business?
A.) Hang in there ... It gets better. Keep at it ... If you love what you do the rewards will follow.
Q.) What’s the future hold for your business?
A.) Hopefully expansion and more classes.
