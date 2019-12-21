PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Library card holders can now borrow a MonoMouse-RM magnifier for home use.
The MonoMouse-RM works with a TV to magnify text and display it on the screen. It can be used to read newspapers, magazines, books, prescription bottles, cooking instructions, food labels, bills, statements and more.
The MonoMouse-RM provides three modes for reading, regular mode, reverse mode involving white text on black background, and enhanced mode, black text on white background.
The MonoMouse-RM plugs into any regular television. Users switch to the video input using a remote control.
A MonoMouse-RM magnifier can be requested at the library’s service desk and borrowed from any Charlotte County library for a three-week loan.
For information, contact Terri Crawford at 941-613-3189, or Terri.Crawford@CharlotteCountyFL.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.