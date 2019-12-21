Mouse

Charlotte County Library card holders can now borrow a MonoMouse-RM magnifier for home use.

The MonoMouse-RM works with a TV to magnify text and display it on the screen. It can be used to read newspapers, magazines, books, prescription bottles, cooking instructions, food labels, bills, statements and more.

The MonoMouse-RM provides three modes for reading, regular mode, reverse mode involving white text on black background, and enhanced mode, black text on white background.

The MonoMouse-RM plugs into any regular television. Users switch to the video input using a remote control.

A MonoMouse-RM magnifier can be requested at the library’s service desk and borrowed from any Charlotte County library for a three-week loan.

For information, contact Terri Crawford at 941-613-3189, or Terri.Crawford@CharlotteCountyFL.gov

