Horseshoe Crab Watch Citizen Science Training is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to noon. Charlotte Harbor National Estuary Program volunteers are monitoring horseshoe crabs in Sarasota, Charlotte and Collier counties and help is needed. Attendees of the training event will learn how to work with biologists from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in collecting scientific data about horseshoe crab populations and nesting behavior. Volunteers will learn how to conduct surveys, collect scientific information, and tag horseshoe crabs for a nationwide mark and recapture study. According to FWC, horseshoe crabs are common on Florida’s beaches. Horseshoe crabs are “living fossils” that have existed nearly unchanged for at least 445 million years — before even dinosaurs existed. Their eggs are the major food source for shorebirds migrating north, including the federally-threatened red knot. Horseshoe crabs also are important to the biomedical industry because of their unique, copper-based blue blood. The training will be held at Punta Gorda City Hall, 326 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda. For more information email peaceriveraudubon@gmail.com, visit peaceriveraudubon.org or www.facebook.com/PRASaudubon.