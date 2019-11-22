Chick is a therapy dog. Chip gives high fives to passengers as they board a plane at Punta Gorda Airport. However, Chick is a part of an unnamed group of therapy dogs tasked with easing the anxiety of flying. The airport is looking to market this therapy dog team, but needs help choosing a name. If you go to www.FlyPGD.com/Dog, you can vote on the best name. The options are Pup Brigade, Healing Hounds, K-9 Comfort Crew, Pawsitive Pups and Pawsome Pack. As of Thursday morning, PGD's K-9 Comfort Crew is in the lead with 68% of the votes. The survey will close at midnight Sunday. The newly named therapy dog group will be introduced at the Charlotte County Chamber parade Dec. 14.