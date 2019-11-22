Chick the therapy dog

Chick is a therapy dog. Chip gives high fives to passengers as they board a plane at Punta Gorda Airport. However, Chick is a part of an unnamed group of therapy dogs tasked with easing the anxiety of flying. The airport is looking to market this therapy dog team, but needs help choosing a name. If you go to www.FlyPGD.com/Dog, you can vote on the best name. The options are Pup Brigade, Healing Hounds, K-9 Comfort Crew, Pawsitive Pups and Pawsome Pack. As of Thursday morning, PGD's K-9 Comfort Crew is in the lead with 68% of the votes. The survey will close at midnight Sunday. The newly named therapy dog group will be introduced at the Charlotte County Chamber parade Dec. 14. 

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY ANNE EASKER

