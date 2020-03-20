In 66 days, Florida goes from optimism to uncertainty

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, speaks as House speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, left, and Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, right, listen during a press conference at the Capitol on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla.

 AILEEN PERILLA

All restaurants and bars statewide will have to suspend all on-premises food and alcohol sales, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday afternoon in an executive order. 

These establishments can operate their kitchens to provide delivery or take-out. 

The order is effective immediately, according to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, or DBPR. 

This executive order lifts a restriction, now allowing licensed food service establishments to sell packaged alcohol for delivery and take-out. Alcohol sales to go with food that is pick-up or delivered will be require I.D. 

Gyms and fitness centers statewide will also have to close. The Department of Business and Professional Regulation will implement and enforce these provisions. 

A PDF of the executive order is attached. 

Download PDF Executive Order 20-71

