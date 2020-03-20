All restaurants and bars statewide will have to suspend all on-premises food and alcohol sales, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday afternoon in an executive order.
These establishments can operate their kitchens to provide delivery or take-out.
The order is effective immediately, according to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, or DBPR.
This executive order lifts a restriction, now allowing licensed food service establishments to sell packaged alcohol for delivery and take-out. Alcohol sales to go with food that is pick-up or delivered will be require I.D.
Gyms and fitness centers statewide will also have to close. The Department of Business and Professional Regulation will implement and enforce these provisions.
A PDF of the executive order is attached.
