Punta Gorda Police Department has a question for business owners.
Have you ever wanted to own your own basketball team?
“Well here is your chance,” PGPD said on its Facebook page last week. “We are looking for some sponsors for our 2019 Jammers Basketball League starting in May.”
Sponsorship levels vary.
“This is a great way to promote your business and be involved in the community at the same time,” according to PGPD.
Donations can range from $100 to $500 to sponsor the team of local kids.
For $500, a business name or organization will be written on the team uniform, along with logos on the Jammers’ banner, on team shirts, and more.
Questions can be directed to Lt. Davoult at jdavoult@pgorda.us
Plastics presentationA Nobel Peace Prize co-awardee will give a free presentation in Punta Gorda on April 12 on how plastics impact wildlife.
About 8 million tons of plastic finds its way into the oceans each year, and other than what has been burned, all that plastic still exists, according to a news release.
Terry Root is a Senior Fellow Emerita in Stanford University’s Woods Institute for the Environment.
She along with former Vice President Al Gore were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007.
Her talk starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Congregational United Church of Christ, 1201 Aqui Esta Drive, in Punta Gorda.
The event is open to the public and sponsored by Environmental Social Justice, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, CHNEP, and Environmental Indivisible.
Refreshments and door prizes will be offered.
“Gain the tools you need to reduce your use of plastics,” the release states.
Butterfly Society lessonNot enough space for a butterfly garden? You can still enjoy Florida’s butterflies in small spaces and containers.
Learn about container gardening for butterflies through the Peace River Butterfly Society on April 17.
Laurel Schiller from Florida Native Plant Nursery will be the presenter during the free, public talk that starts at 10 a.m. at the GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte, 20271 Tappan Zee Drive.
For more information contact Olivia Scott at 941-625-0381, or by email at livvie58@gmail.com
Archaeological Society meetingThe Warm Mineral Springs Archaeological Society is meeting April 9 at North Port Community United Church of Christ.
The meeting’s focus is: “Florida’s Archaic and Manasota period populations: Distant Cousins or unrelated neighbors?”
Maranda Kles, a biological archaeologist and forensic archaeologist, will speak at the meeting, according to a news release.
“With the discovery of the submerged burial site off Manasota Key, there has been a surge of interest in the relationships of pre-contact Native American populations in Southwest Florida,” the release states. “This talk will review previous findings and examine the relationship of the Archaic populations to the later land-based Manasota Key population, as well as offer a discussion about the possible relationship of the offshore Manasota population.”
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. The church is at 3450 South Biscayne Blvd. For more information visit wmslss.org
Blood drive at bankOneBlood Inc. is holding a blood drive Monday at Charlotte State Bank & Trust in Punta Gorda.
The bank is located at 2331 Tamiami Trail. OneBlood’s Big Red Bus will be in the bank parking lot from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., according to a news release.
Donors will get a voucher for a free movie ticket and a Chick-fil-A coupon for a free chicken sandwich, or eight-count order of chicken nuggets.
They’ll also get a wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.
Blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and bring photo identification. Donors under 16 need parental permission.
Appointments are not required. For faster service visit: www.one blooddonor.org using the sponsor code #36034.
