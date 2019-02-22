Even though it didn’t fly, the trip to and from Charlotte, North Carolina was still quick for a now famous model plane.
The model Wright Flyer built by members of the Charlotte Radio Control Society arrived Thursday in North Carolina for its Saturday appearance in NBA All-Star weekend festivities. Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins donned a cap and scarf in historic homage to the plane and jumped over it for a televised slam dunk.
On his way up for the dunk, Collins struck the plane that was sitting on a stand, causing a bit of damage, which club members fixed.
He didn’t win the NBA All-Star Dunk Competition on Feb. 16 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, but he helped put the locally made model plane into the spotlight — at least for a couple minutes during an appearance on TNT, and in the packed venue.
The plane’s appearance at the nationally televised event was accidental, but nonetheless exciting for Charlotte Radio Control Society members, who operate a model airstrip in Punta Gorda.
The club was called by the NBA shortly before the event. However, the NBA’s intended call was to a club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Still, members of the nearly 100-person club rose to the challenge and constructed the model Wright Flyer in about a week.
And now, back home in Charlotte County, the model plane is also back in the spotlight.
You can see it in person Friday or Saturday during the club’s Vintage RC Society Fellowship Gathering.
There will be other model planes on display with some flying from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Shell Creek Model Airfield. Anyone can come by, bring a chair and enjoy the show for free as a spectator.
A $5 hamburger lunch will be offered that includes a drink and chips starting at about 11 a.m.
The club’s president, Dennis Fortunato said the high profile experience in North Carolina was good experience but a “huge undertaking.” He and another club member got back into the area on Sunday.
The plane is being listed for sale through craigslist. Fortunato and other club members think it would make a great addition to a sports bar in North Carolina, given that the state’s motto is “first in flight.”
Proceeds from any sale will benefit the nonprofit club and a local food bank, Fortunato said.
Famous basketball players had ample security around them during the NBA All-Stars, and though they hoped Collins would sign the plane after he dunked over it, that didn’t happen.
However, two other NBA players did sign the plane: De’Aaron Fox with the Sacramento Kings and Malcolm Brodgen with the Milwaukee Bucks.
To get to the model airfield, which doesn’t have a postal address, take Highway 17 out of Punta Gorda to Washington Loop Road. Head east on Washington Loop Road for about a mile or so, until you see the Punta Gorda Water Works plant. The club’s flying site is located behind the water plant. GPS Coordinates to the SHELL CREEK R/C FIELD main gate are: N 26 ‘ 58 ‘ 25.5 “ W 081 ‘ 55 ‘ 46.3 “.
For more information on the event contact Fortunato at 941-268-4973.
For more information on the club visit: https://charlotterc.com/
