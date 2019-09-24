PUNTA GORDA – The fifth annual "Imagine a Day Without Water" is next month.
It's a nationwide day of education and advocacy about the value of water. Led by the Value of Water Campaign, about 1,000 organizations across the country will raise awareness on Oct. 23, about not taking water for granted and the crucial need for investment in our nation’s water systems, according to a press release from Charlotte County.
The county will be offering a tour of Burnt Store Water Treatment and Reclamation Facility, 17430 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
You can get a behind-the-scenes look at the process involved in providing water and wastewater treatment and reclamation services to the community and also participate in imagining a day without water.
The county said that tour capacity is limited, though, and seats must be reserved in advance on a first-come, first-served basis.
To reserve a spot, email Caroline.Wannall@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or call 941-764-4304 to request a reservation.
"An investment in our drinking water and wastewater systems is essential to our national health, safety, environment, and economic prosperity," the county's press release states. "Turning on the tap for clean, safe drinking water, and flushing the toilet with no second thought about what happens to wastewater, are actions most Americans take for granted every day. A day without water service is a public health and an economic disaster: a single nationwide day without water service would put $43.5 billion in economic activity at risk."
