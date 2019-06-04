Their names are Midnight and Cheyanne.
They are timber wolves, and they are being introduced to the public at the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, a 10-acre animal rescue that sits off State Road 31 in southeastern Charlotte County.
Until mid-May, they had been part of the unseen animal population of the rescue, home to some 150 animals, including 14 tigers, five bears, two lions, a baboon, a one-eyed gator named Captain Jack, and an assortment of other creatures big and small.
Some of the animals were injured in the wild. Others are abandoned exotic pets, or are retired after careers in circuses or movies. Others were seized from owners who beat or neglected them. None is leaving Octagon.
Lauri Caron, Octagon’s director, about two years ago agreed to take the wolves from a woman who could no longer care for them, according to Jackie Krohn, longtime volunteer and spokeswoman for the compound. The wolves had to wait before meeting the public because a suitable enclosure had to be built for them.
The wolves are sisters, about 12 years old, and “they were brought to us because the owner was very, very ill,” Krohn said. “They were in perfect condition, perfect health. It was just the fact that this lady couldn’t care for them.
“We’re really excited to have them out, because, for some reason, people love wolves.”
The sisters – Midnight is black; Cheyanne, white – were still a little shy about meeting the public when they were introduced to a couple of visitors to the sanctuary. They approached the enclosure’s perimeter, curious about the new faces – Cheyanne is the friendlier. But any noise, any kind of movement, sent them into wary retreat.
“They’re wolves,” Krohn said. “They’re cautious.”
When the guy next door is a Bengal tiger, it’s probably a good idea to show some vigilance.
Their enclosure is about 40 feet long, by 30 feet wide. They have a shelter area, logs, a tunnel and a swimming pool. They are fed a daily diet of raw meat —chicken, pork, beef – and consume about five to 10 pounds per meal.
“They are beautiful, they really are,” Krohn said. Even though they were raised privately and had an owner, “they’re still wild animals. They’ll still nip at you. Lauri still cleans their enclosure herself because they’ll nip at others.”
Octagon is a nonprofit entirely funded through donations and fundraisers. Caron and the about 40 volunteers who help care for the animals are not paid. Monthly operational expenses run between $8,500 and $10,000. It has loyal sponsors such as the Harry Chapin Food Bank for meat and Target for this and that. It leases the land it calls home for $1 a year.
It is open to the public and charges adults $10 for admission. But it is not a zoo. In a director’s message posted on Octagon’s website, Caron explains:
“Though we rescue zoo-type animals, these are ones that are 17- to 20-year generations of being born, raised, and sold in captivity to be a ‘pet’ or be used in a business. None of the animals have been taken out of the wild. Zoos will not care for these animals due to their physical and/or mental conditions.”
“They say, ‘You say you’re not a zoo.’ We get that a lot,” Caron said in a 2018 interview. ‘You’re just like a zoo because you let people come in.’ Well, we want to share what we have here. We want to educate, especially kids. We wouldn’t be able to survive if we weren’t open to the public. But sanctuaries wouldn’t be open to the public if they didn’t have to be.”
For more information, go to www.octagonwild life.org.
