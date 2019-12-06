PORT CHARLOTTE — Have you ever wanted to walk through a water and wastewater treatment facility?
Well, you can in 2020.
Charlotte County has scheduled tours of three facilities to give the public a behind-the-scenes look at the process involved in providing water and wastewater treatment and reclamation services to the community.
“Visitors will learn about the water reclamation process, observe treatment plant operators in action and learn about the transport, processing and disposal of biosolids,” Charlotte County announced in a press release. “Attendees visiting the Burnt Store facility will be able to view the operations of both a water treatment plant (reverse osmosis) as well as a water reclamation facility.”
Tour capacity is limited and seats must be reserved in advance on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tour guests are asked to wear closed-toed shoes, casual attire, and be prepared for participation in a walking tour that is mostly outdoors on uneven pathways and up and down stairs. If a minimum number of attendees do not register, the tour will be postponed.
For more information or to request a reservation, email Caroline.Wannall@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or call 941-764-4304.
These are the tour dates...
• Jan. 16, 10 a.m. to noon Rotonda Water Reclamation Facility
3740 Kendall Road, Rotonda West
• Jan. 28, 9 a.m. to noon, Burnt Store Water Treatment and Reclamation Facility
17430 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda
• Feb. 5, 10 a.m. to noon, West Port Water Reclamation Facility
15005 Cattle Dock Point Road, Port Charlotte
• Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to noon, Rotonda Water Reclamation Facility
3740 Kendall Road, Rotonda West
• March 10, 9 a.m. to noon, Burnt Store Water Treatment and Reclamation Facility
17430 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda
• April 8, 10 a.m.to noon, West Port Water Reclamation Facility
15005 Cattle Dock Point Road, Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.