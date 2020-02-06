PORT CHARLOTTE — If you enjoy classic cars, you’ll want to check out the Sun Newspapers Mid-Winter Open House and Collector Car Show on Saturday.
The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 23170 Harborview Rd.
This is the 14th year the Vintage Car Club of America is partnering with the Sun to host the event.
Organizer Lee Royston said when her late husband, Donald, founded Veteran Motor Car Club of America (now Vintage Car Club of America) in 1999, two shows were held each year. Lee is currently the president of the club.
“We held them in November and March, but it was usually a poor showing in November so we decided to just host one annual show in the winter because there is better attendance,” Royston said.
Attendees can get a glimpse of vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles in the parking lot area and also look at some new 2020 models.
After checking out the show, guests are invited to tour the Sun from 10 a.m. to noon
Food and beverages will be available.
There is no registration fee to participate in the car show, but owners must pre-register. The event is limited to 100 vehicles and space is still available.
“We still have room for more cars and I’d like to see more people register so we can have a full show,” Royston said.
The organization meets at the Bayfront Medical Office Building in Punta Gorda on the first Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is March 3 at 7 p.m.
“Everyone is invited to the meetings,” Royston said. “We have a social hour after so new people can meet the members and learn more about the club.”
For more information or to RSVP for the show, call Lee Royston at 941-626-9359.
