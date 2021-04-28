Savannah Sheppard's father told a crowd of about 100 on Friday, "We've never been prepared for Savannah."
Pastor Jay Sheppard, of the Tri-City Baptist Church in Port Charlotte, addressed the gathering for his daughter's real estate agency's ribbon-cutting ceremony at Towles Plaza on U.S. 41 in Punta Gorda Friday.
Prior to his brief talk and benediction, a drawing for gift baskets was held.
Savannah Sheppard, who is 23, actually opened the doors to her Sellstate Vision Realty in December.
Sellstate is a real estate franchise; Vision Realty is the name Sheppard picked for her business located in unit 313.
Pastor Sheppard explained what he meant by his opening remarks: "Savannah came early; we had no crib, so on the first night at home, she slept in our bedroom in a dresser drawer."
The crowd laughed, but grew quiet as he continued, "Savannah broke the mold in so many ways."
He talked about her maturity and, at the age of 7, she told her dad, "I'm ready for Christ to be my personal savior."
Perhaps that isn't too surprising, as she is the daughter of a preacher, but what is rather surprising is that Savannah knew early on what she wanted to do.
Home-schooled since she was 8, by the time she turned 18 Sheppard got her real estate license and went to work for Keller Williams, she said.
Later, she got her broker's license.
When asked why she chose this particular profession, Sheppard said, "I love people; I love helping them and showing them there are no limits in the world."
Her positive outlook and personality — Sheppard is clearly a people person — are no doubt contributing factors to her success and what brought her so far, so soon.
"I joined both Chambers of Commerce," she said, and representatives of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce and Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce were present.
Sheppard's staff includes her sister Katelynn Sheppard, 20, who is office manager.
When asked whether she had other siblings, Sheppard said, "Yes, there are nine others."
What do the older ones do, The Daily Sun wanted to know. "I'm the oldest," she replied.
The "baby" of the family is just 18 months old, and she was brought to the ceremony, wearing a nearly identical blue dress as her oldest sister.
As family members gathered to have their photos taken, guests, friends, peers and co-workers gathered around a tent for light refreshments, sharing stories of one of their favorite people — Savannah Sheppard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.