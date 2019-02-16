On Thursday, Lorraine Mazza with the Port Charlotte Garden Club presented Marcia Lovett of the Ronald McDonald House Charity of Southwest Florida a lot of pop tabs.
The club collected the little aluminum tabs for a year.
They come from all kinds of cans and are recycled in exchange for money that supports children and families served at the Ronald McDonald House in Fort Myers. That’s a nonprofit organization that provides lodging and other assistance to families of critically injured or ill children getting medical care, according to information online.
The garden club has been an active sponsor of this pop tab collection and donation event for 15 years, continually under the leadership of Mazza, the club’s oldest member and a former president.
To add to the unity of the club’s project, members traditionally wear red on the February donation date, signifying their desire to “give from the heart.”
Families that have a child up to age 21 who is critically ill or injured and receiving medical care at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, or other local medical facilities may be eligible to stay at Ronald McDonald House. For more information call 239-437-0202 or visit https://rmhcswfl.org/
Port Charlotte garden club meetings are held September through May on the second Thursday of the month at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, in Port Charlotte.
More information about the club can be found on Facebook at, https://www.facebook.com/Port-Charlotte-Garden-Club-571114642961876/
Free lecture on posture, movement
Are you living with loss of strength, balance issues, low stamina or shoulder, back or knee pain?
On Feb. 23, Jam Fit is presenting a free lecture to provide “educational awareness for more optimal postural and movement habits to safely and effectively progress you towards accomplishing your health and fitness goals,” according to a press release.
The lecture is presented by Athletics and Fitness Association of America certified personal trainer Heather Pack, and integrative movement specialist and corrective exercise instructor Julie Anne McGready.
It will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Ballestas’ office, 2525 Harbor Blvd., unit 102, in Port Charlotte.
There is limited space and reservations are being taken until Feb. 18. Contact McGready at 941-627-1256 or by email at findjamfit@gmail.com
Writer’s Tea Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Writers’ Tea will be held at the Port Charlotte Library next to the Cultural Center of Charlotte from 1 p.m. to 3 pm.
Participants are asked to bring something you have written to read to the group, as well as a small snack. Hot tea will be provided.
If you just want to listen to the authors, you are welcomed to attend as well.
The Port Charlotte Library is located at 2280 Aaron St., in Port Charlotte.
Car wash fundraiser Sunday
Southwest Allstar Cheer team members are holding a car wash Sunday at Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 24163 Peachland Blvd., on the corner of Peachland and Veterans boulevards in Port Charlotte.
They are raising money to fund a trip to the Grand National Championship by the Sea, which is a competition hosted by Cheer and Dance Extreme in March at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.
Cheerleaders will be washing cars from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the bank parking lot. They are requesting a minimum of $5 for a car wash, but donations in any amount are appreciated
Southwest Allstar Cheer’s training center is located on State Road 776 in Englewood, behind the new Englewood Event Center.
For more information call 941-628-8722, or visit http://www.swacstars.com
Business, rental property tax deadline
Charlotte County Property Appraiser’s Office wants to remind businesses and rental property owners the deadline for filing 2018 tangible personal property tax returns is April 1.
A return must be filed by then to get up to the $25,000 tangible exemption.
If you got a blue postcard, though, filing the return has been waived unless additional assets obtained since 2008 result in a total value exceeding $25,000, according to the appraiser’s office.
For more information call 941-743-1476.
— Do you have News of Note to share? Email it with JPEG photos to andrea.praegitzer@yoursun.com^p
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.