Ian McGuire, the Youtuber who was involved in mailing a dead cat to a local woman, has been sentenced to five years in the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Judge Sheri Polster Chappell determined that there was sufficient evidence of extreme conduct and extreme psychological damage to the victim.
The five-year sentence was a variance from guidelines, meaning that McGuire was sentenced to more time in prison than the usual guidelines would allow.
Had there been no variance, McGuire would’ve only been able to receive 30 to 37 months of incarceration.
Within the next two weeks, McGuire will decide if he wants to appeal the judge’s decision, according to his attorney Kevin Shirley.
“Mr. McGuire got more time than he deserved,” Shirley said.
His co-defendant, Bretton Osborne, has not been sentenced yet.
The grand jury indictment was filed in the Middle District of Florida in September 2019.
It states that McGuire and Osborne “used facilities of interstate commerce, including the mail, electronic mail and internet websites” to cause emotional distress and put the unnamed victim in fear of serious bodily injury.
The indictment paints a picture of the two men working together to harass and intimidate the victim. They allegedly both posted false comments on Yelp for the victim’s workplace, stating she was a sexual predator and a Nazi supporter and posted a false pornographic image of her.
The saga began when McGuire filmed a woman at her booth at the Punta Gorda Farmers Market. On March 5, 2019, the woman obtained a state court injunction for protection, which forbade McGuire from contacting her.
McGuire posted a YouTube video encouraging his fans to send the woman “fan mail,” according to court documents.
Osborne was one of his fans, and the two began working together to harass the victim.
McGuire Osborne mailed fecal matter and a sex toy to the victim, court documents allege.
In May 2019, the victim contacted police about a package which had “(Victim’s name redacted) Grandkids” written across it in blue marker. There appeared to be blood coming from it, according to the arrest report.
Inside the package was the remains of a three- to four-week-old dead kitten. A necropsy indicated the kitten had been swung by its tail as its head impacted a hard surface. The kitten had injuries including an interior amputation of the tail, an interior decapitation and a crushed skull, according to the report.
In addition to receiving rotting bananas, laxatives and menstrual pills in the mail, the woman also received threats of raping her grandchildren and getting her son hooked on methamphetamine.
Voicemails sent to her husband’s phone included statements such as “I will piss all over your grandkids and kill your dog” and “I will rape you in the a-- with a shotgun and pull the trigger,” according to United States attorneys.
The woman and her husband both testified in court Tuesday morning in Fort Myers.
McGuire has been in custody at the Charlotte County Jail since his arrest on June 27, 2019, when law enforcement carried out a search warrant by the FBI and seized 36 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition from his Port Charlotte home.
He was prohibited from owning guns due to a restraining order filed by the victim.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office used the FBI search warrant as an opportunity to take McGuire into custody on charges stemming from an earlier incident in which McGuire approached and filmed deputies who were investigating an aggravated assault and felony battery incident on McGuire’s street.
Osborne, who was arrested the same day, bonded out and is now living with his family and seeking mental health treatment, according to court documents. He pleaded guilty on April 10 to conspiracy to commit stalking by use of an interstate facility and stalking by use of an interstate facility.
In court on Tuesday, McGuire was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.
McGuire will get credit for time served, but there’s a debate over how much credit he will get.
Shirley is arguing that McGuire should get credit for the time that he has been in jail since his June 2019 arrest. He will definitely get credit for time served since the grand jury indictment was filed in September 2019.
Special conditions include that McGuire shall participate in a substance abuse program, a mental health program, have no contact with the victim or her husband, and remove the victims’ names and information off of his “HATE THE STATE” website.
McGuire owes restitution in the amount of $18,027 to the victims.
When court ended at 3 p.m., McGuire was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal.
