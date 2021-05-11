The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Corrections Emergency Response Team recently placed second in a national skills competition that simulated a prison riot.
CERT, according to a blog post on the CCSO website, is "an elite group of certified detention staff that was established to provide specialized services in response to emergency situations that can occur in a jail setting."
Recently, the team competed against other agencies in the 2021 Mock Prison Riot, which was held at the decommissioned West Virginia Penitentiary in Moundsville, WV.
In addition to receiving hands-on training and exposure to new law enforcement technology, the team competed and placed second overall in the skills competition. This included "an obstacle course event, zero visibility scenario events, and various high-stress tactical team entry events."
