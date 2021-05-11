Mock Prison Riot 2021

Members of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Corrections Emergency Response Team, which placed second in a national skills competition in West Virginia. Seated front row, from left: Corrections Deputy Paige Butzer, Corrections Deputy Jacelyn Litman, Lt. William Garlick, Corrections Deputy Daniel Quijada, Corrections Deputy David Ronga. Standing row, from left: Cpl. Timothy Farley, Corrections Deputy Brett Barber, Cpl. Bobby Judd, DFC Michael Zamora.

 PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Corrections Emergency Response Team recently placed second in a national skills competition that simulated a prison riot.

CERT, according to a blog post on the CCSO website, is "an elite group of certified detention staff that was established to provide specialized services in response to emergency situations that can occur in a jail setting."

Recently, the team competed against other agencies in the 2021 Mock Prison Riot, which was held at the decommissioned West Virginia Penitentiary in Moundsville, WV.

In addition to receiving hands-on training and exposure to new law enforcement technology, the team competed and placed second overall in the skills competition. This included "an obstacle course event, zero visibility scenario events, and various high-stress tactical team entry events."

