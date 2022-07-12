SARASOTA — Two measures that would make it more difficult for residents to propose changes to the Sarasota County charter have been unanimously approved by the County Commission to be on the ballot in November.
The Commission took the vote Tuesday after a request from the Charter Review Board.
The change proposed by the Charter Review Board would require the petition be signed by 10% of the registered voters in each commission district instead of 10% of the registered voters countywide as is the current method.
The proposed amendment also adds requirements regarding the form of the petition, a legal sufficiency review, a fiscal impact statement, and a personal appearance before the Charter Review Board to present the petition.
The second amendment would provide that any proposed charter amendments not be in conflict with the Florida Constitution, general law, or the county charter.
The proposed amendments were approved by the Charter Review Board in October 2020.
Former Charter Review Board Chairman Joe Justice told commissioners he had proposed the amendments in 2019 following the November 2018 general election, when voters first approved the single-member district amendment to the county charter.
That method means only the voters residing in a particular commission district get to vote on who their county commissioner will be, instead of a commissioner being elected by all the voters in the county.
Reiterating the debunked claim that residents didn’t understand the amendment, Justice said the current proposal would allow the Charter Review Board to vet the proposed amendment and understand its pros and cons.
Residents testified in public hearings before the county commission and the Charter Review Board that they knew exactly what they were voting on with single-member districts, a claim borne out by the overwhelming support rejecting a repeal effort by commissioners during a special election in March.
Justice’s explanation begged the question of how changing the required number of signatures would enhance the Charter Review Board’s duty to consider proposed changes to the charter.
But the five residents who spoke to commissioners during the public hearing had plenty to say.
“These amendments destroy the very foundation this country was built on,” current Charter Review Board member Alexandra Coe said. “It’s important to preserve the ballot petition process for the citizens of Sarasota County.”
“This is an ill-conceived attempt to undermine the will of Sarasota County voters,” Jeff Scott, of North Port, told commissioners.
“This is an unconstitutional usurpation of the citizens’ ability to amend the charter,” added Mike Consentino, a candidate for the District 2 seat.
Commissioners were not dissuaded, referring instead to their ministerial role in acting on the request from the Charter Review Board.
“Our function here, if we deviate, we’re pushing against another elected body,” Commissioner Mike Moran said early in the discussion.
“If the people don’t like this, they can just vote no,” Commissioner Nancy Detert added. “I’m happy to let the voters decide.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.