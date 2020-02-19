SARASOTA — Sarasota Military Academy, a public charter school, invites the public to attend and participate in the third annual SMA Raiders Rise and Run 5K event scheduled for Feb. 22.
The event, held at Payne Park, located at 2050 Adams Lane in Sarasota, will begin at 7:30 a.m.
The SMA Raiders Rise and Run event will feature awards, raffles, food and music in support of the Sarasota Military Academy High School Raiders and the Sarasota Military Academy Prep Middle School Junior Raiders programs.
The inaugural event was orchestrated in 2017 by SMA seniors Brianna Trecartin and Erick Barnard to support the IB and Raider programs at SMA.
The third annual Raiders Rise and Run 5K will continue to support the SMA high school Raider team in addition to supporting the Junior Raiders team at the SMA Prep middle school campus.
Participants can sign up online for $30 or on the day of the event for $35 per person.
Sponsors include Wilde Automotive, Fleet Feet Sports Sarasota, Meyer Pediatrics, Freeman Orthodontics, Strata Professional Services, Purmort & Martin Insurance, ATN Associates, West Point Parent Club, Suncoast TaeKwonDo, Diamond Travel, Publix, Starbucks, Tropicana and more.
For event questions or details, contact the race director, Jackie Sharkey-Trecartin at Jackie.Sharkey@oursma.org.
To register as a Raiders Rise and Run participant or view sponsorship opportunities, visit riseandrun5k2020.
Founded in 2002, Sarasota Military Academy is a public charter school, college preparatory academy and an accredited IB Diploma and Middle Years Programme School with two campuses in Sarasota.
Sarasota Military Academy High School is at 801 N. Orange Ave. and Sarasota Military Academy Prep Middle School, is located at 3101 Bethel Lane, in Sarasota.
To learn more about SMA, visit sarasotamilitary academy.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.