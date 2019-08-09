NORTH PORT - The Shannon Staub Public Library hosts Chess Club every Monday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., with the last day today, until picking back up Sept. 9, with a new time of 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
The club, which began in June, allows those of all ages to play friendly games in a low-stress environment, with all levels welcome to participate, and help is given to those who need assistance.
Chess boards and pieces are provided and registration is recommended.
More photos from the event are online at www.yoursun.com/northport.
For more information call 861-1110 or visit www.scgov.net/library.
