Believe it or not, there are people who have never been to a show at Venice High School — not a concert, not a play nor a variety show.
That also might mean that they have never seen the Venice Performing Arts Center, which is an incredible facility to have at any high school.
Folks can experience both by attending the Venice High School Interact Club Follies Talent Show. Performances are at 6 p.m. March 9 and 10 in the VPAC and prices are just $5 for students and $7 for adults.
Paper tickets will be sold at the door and masks and social distancing will be required for what will be an hour-long show.
Also beginning recently was the weekly carillon concert. Admission is free but donations will be greatly appreciated for the maintenance of this special musical instrument and for this one, no trip to Bok Tower Gardens.
Mark your calendar for Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. and enjoy.
You can remain in your car in the adjacent parking lot or bring a chair but if you bring a chair, wear a mask and practice social distancing.
As you read this I have either had my second vaccine shot or am about to receive it. That does not mean I can toss away my masks, however. Until a really high percentage of people have had their shots, we will not be out of the woods and a return to whatever normal is. My co-worker, Bob Mudge, is our staff pandemic expert and he suggested that 80 to 85 percent probably need to be vaccinated, but even then we might still want to wear masks.
Maybe the pandemic has buried the statistics on influenza but there has been little to speak of this year.
I know three people who have survived the coronavirus but I don’t know anyone who has had the good old basic flu bug this year.
Nor do I know many people who have had bad colds. If wearing masks has accomplished all that, I think we might be on to something. Of course there are still millions who think that the virus does not and there could be enough of them that this country will not be able to vaccinate 80 to 85% of residents.
It’s a conundrum.
But for those of us who do believe, hooray for the companies that came up with the vaccines in so little time because the vaccines have already saved countless lives, not to mention all the other ailments people have not had because they wore their masks and used their hand sanitizers and such.
On another note entirely. I have to apologize for a significant error in my previous column. Woody Allen was not the producer of “Moonstruck,” starring Nicholas Cage and Cher. That film did have music by Dick Hyman, the NEA Jazz Master who has scored something like 10 Woody Allen films and if my brain had been fully operational the day I wrote that column, I would not have made such a huge mistake.
Fortunately, a reader came to the rescue and let me know.
I write a lot about Dick and Julia Hyman. They are probably among the most talented people in this area, and I do know better but sometimes, my fingers do their own thing on the keyboard.
In my next life, I will take typing or keyboarding which I think is what it is called these days.
For now, I am planning on heading over to Venice High School at 10 a.m. on a Saturday morning for the carillon concert. Our high school has to be one of a handful of schools with a carillon.
I would not be surprised if it were the only one actually.
But then Venice is a special city and so are the Sarasota County Schools.
The high school also has a fabulous performing arts center which sadly, this year, has seen more cancellations than actual performances but hopefully will soon be holding concerts by our wonderful Venice Symphony, Venice Concert Band, Venice Chorale, visiting performers as well as many high school productions — musical to dramatic.
Venice Theatre also has been darkened by the pandemic but was one of the first area theaters to offer some live productions as well as transferring nearly all its classes to the virtual world and several productions as well.
Thanks to all the fans out there who turned in their tickets as donations rather than for refunds, for that gesture has helped so much to keep so many of our cultural groups alive.
As the No. 2 community theater in the country, Venice Theatre has a huge budget and in a normal year, a huge program of productions and classes, and more. It and the symphony and so many organizations are so grateful for the donations this year as they all struggle to pay the rent and keep their excellent employees.
If you miss going to the theater and concerts, consider sending a donation equal to the cost of a ticket or three.
All these cultural groups need help and if we want them to survive to perform again in the future, we need to “buy some tickets now” for the non-productions.
I don’t even want to think of this city without its theater, art center, music groups and such.
