NORTH PORT — As “America’s Got Talent” wraps up this week, residents can cheer on Emanne Beasha one last time tonight.
North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke has organized another watch party, this one at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1037 Sumter Blvd., North Port. It starts at 7:30 p.m., and America’s Got Talent comes on at 8 p.m.
Luke has been one of Emanne’s biggest supporters, and this is the second watch party she’s organized for Emanne.
Emanne, 10, was nearly eliminated last week and was saved by three judge votes. Emanne is one of 10 contestants who will compete for the title of “America’s Got Talent,” starting tonight.
Results will be aired Wednesday night.
Emanne has been a judge favorite since her journey on the show since late June. She received the golden buzzer in late August and guaranteed her place in the live shows.
Following tonight’s show, the audience will get to vote who will win it all. Voting begins immediately following the show and ends at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Voting takes place either via the AGT official app or by going online to nbc.com/agtvote or, if you have an Xfinity X1 remote, by saying “vote for AGT.”
“America’s Got Talent” airs at 8 p.m. on NBC.
