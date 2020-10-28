Stephen J. Rakoczy lay unconscious on the cobblestone street as blood oozed from the back of his head.
At age 16, he had joined a rebel faction to prevent Soviet Union soldiers from taking over his hometown of Budapest, Hungary. It was 1956.
While standing in a truck bed located on one side of a bridge – Soviet soldiers advancing from the other end – Rakoczy filled grenades. A shot rang out and struck him. He toppled off the bridge landing on the street below.
An enemy tank raced to run him over, but the street was too narrow for the chain wheels to engage him. The boy’s life was spared.
He was taken to a first aid tent and a medic inserted a medicated syringe into his head but was unable to remove the bullet.
“The pain was horrific,” Rakoczy said.
Three days later, Rakoczy had to escape. The Russians were coming. He and several others headed toward Austria. The enemy would lie in wait, so the group traveled at night and hid in the forest during the day for two weeks. They took food from area farms at night. Snowballs dulled Rakoczy’s painful wound.
“Only six of us made it,” the now 80-year-old recalled. “Some dropped out, some were killed and some drowned trying to cross a snow-covered lake that was thawing. I still see their faces.”
In Austria, he was hospitalized and given antibiotics. He was released two weeks later, the bullet still intact.
