Staff Report
SARASOTA — A Venice man was arrested Thursday on two counts of possession of child pornography.
James Clemmer, 61, of the 100 block of Wading Bird Drive off East Venice Avenue near Jacaranda Boulevard, was in the Sarasota County Jail Saturday on $50,000 bond.
According to authorities, they received information from a person who lived with Clemmer that Clemmer had received child pornography “several months ago.”
Clemmer told authorities he’d received — via text messages — images “of what he believed to be child pornography.”
“James informed us the images were received on his cellular telephone and he never actively searched for child pornography,” he told investigators, according to a probable cause affidavit. “James explained he only received images from others.”
A search warrant found text messages in which Clemmer sent and received nude photographs — four of a “nude prepubescent boy,” according to the affidavit.
Two other images on the cellphone from a website were found to be child pornography, authorities said.
He said he did not recall receiving two of the images.
