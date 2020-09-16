SARASOTA — The Child Protection Center announced its “Community Partner of the Year.”
This year, it is going to the Junior League of Sarasota to recognize its “vital contributions” to the protection of local children from abuse,” the organization said in a news release.
“We have such an amazing and impactful history and long-term relationship with CPC,” JLS President Melissa Hembree said. “I am grateful to community partners like (CPC) for all that you do to help and serve our community.”
The history between the two organizations goes back more than 40 years.
“The Junior League of Sarasota conducted a Community Needs Assessment in 1978, which led to the establishment of the Community Coalition of Children and Families in 1980,” it said. “It would later be named the Child Protection Center. In the years since, JLS has supported CPC through grants, voluntarism and numerous projects within the organization itself to make it a safe and welcoming environment for children facing the aftermath of abuse.”
