From CHILDREN FIRST
Generation GIV, the inaugural young professional’s giving circle of Children First, presented its award-winning Families First Institute with a check for $5,000 on May 15 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing.
The funds will support a Positive Solutions for Families class.
Launched in 2018, Generation GIV focuses on young professionals who have a desire to change lives across the community. Chaired by board member and volunteer Keith Johnson, the mission of this new endeavor is to empower young professionals to further their leadership and philanthropic potential through collective social investing, group engagement, and educational activities that enhance the programs provided to the community by Children First.
In their effort to create a greater and more meaningful impact through philanthropy, Generation GIV members voted on three projects and opted to fund the Positive Solutions for Families parenting class.
“The group’s support of this class will help to ensure the success of Children First’s mission to strengthen children and families across our community and beyond,” Johnson said.
Positive Solutions for Families provides parents with effective strategies to promote positive behavior. Parents learn how to strengthen bonds with their children, explore new methods to help them follow directions, learn effective ways to teach household rules, and address and reduce challenging behaviors such as defiance and aggression.
In order to remove barriers to participation, the class is offered free of charge, with dinner and childcare provided for the families through the generosity of Generation GIV.
Learn more about Generation GIV by calling Children First, 941-953-3877, or emailing development@childrenfirst.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.