VENICE — Children First provided meals to families and staff for the holiday season thanks to the generosity of Sarasota Realtor Michele Tanner, her non-profit Tanner’s Turkeys — and an anonymous donor.
The agency distributed 60 turkeys and sides to the families it serves as recipients of Tanner’s Turkey’s Holiday Basket Brigade, and Publix holiday meal gift cards for each of their more than 200 employees, thanks to generous support from an anonymous donor.
The turkeys and sides were distributed at the North Port and Venice campuses, as well as the Dr. Elaine Marieb Early Learning Center in Sarasota.
Tanner’s Turkeys was created 10 years ago, organizing basket brigades to provide local families in need with a turkey, along with all the fixings needed to make a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
This is the first year that the non-profits have partnered, and both look forward to giving families the opportunity to celebrate together now and in the future.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Children First has continued to retain all staff members as we work collectively to provide the highest level of service, elevate our mission, and support our families during an unprecedented time,” CEO Philip Tavill said. “We are deeply grateful to Michele and everyone behind this year’s basket brigade, our anonymous donor, our staff, board of directors, children, and families, and our community for making all of this great work possible each day.”
Founded in 1961 and ranked in the top 1% out of more than 1,800 Head Starts nationwide, Children First strengthens children and families by improving the quality of their lives through a comprehensive approach to development, education, health and well-being.
At 15 sites throughout Sarasota County, Children First offers full-day preschool, infant and toddler care, and nutrition and health care assistance to children ages birth to 5 years old from low-income families.
Through Children First, the children receive the social, emotional and cognitive skills needed to enter kindergarten and elementary school on track.
For more information, call 941-953-3877 or go to childrenfirst.net.
