With a bit of a chill in the air, it was the perfect time for some delicious chili to warm your insides. Saturday, Nov. 9 was the date for the Rotary Club of Highlands County’s 9th Annual Crazy Pepper Chili Cook-Off in downtown Sebring, around the Circle.
A light rain did not deter anyone from attending the festivities. The sun cooperated by coming out around 11 a.m. when downtown Sebring started to fill with chili-tasters.
“We’re so happy that it turned into a perfect day,” said event coordinator, John Pepper with Pepper Natural Health & Wellness.
According the event website, www.rotarychili.com, ‘true chili’ is defined as “any kind of meat or combination of meats, cooked with chili peppers or onions, or other vegetables, spices and beans.”
Judging is based on color, aroma, flavor, texture of the meat, blend of spices and consistency
“We’re ready to win again”, said Barbara Isaacs with Rickert Properties. They won in 2017 and 2018 and were hoping for a three-peat win.
Brightly colored tents filled Circle Park. Madison Dillon and Becky Leaphart with Heacock Insurance were serving up samples for the judging tent right before the tasting began.
Annette Owens and Katie Folkner, with Team Veteran’s First/Today’s Veteran, were literally stirring the pot. “We became a combined team. We’re pretty excited.”
Teams participating included Pepper Natural Health & Wellness, Sebring Professional Firefighters, Heacock Insurance, Rickert Properties, Veteran’s First/Today’s Veteran, St. Agnes Episcopal Church, The Lads, Buttonwood Bay Chillerz, Chuck Wagon Chili – Oakes Wood and Lumber, Berkshire Hathaway and Everyday Gourmet.
“I can’t wait to try the Chuck Wagon chili,” said Debra Gonzales, who was there with her friend Janet Pribble.
“The Veterans chili is great! It has a good kick to it. I really like it,” said Agnes Saam from Frostproof.
The Crazy Pepper Chili Cook-Off offered some impressive prizes for the local chili masters. They included: first place ($500), second place ($300), third place ($200), People’s Choice ($200), Best Decorated tent ($50). The adult winner in the Chili Dog eating contest received $50; the child winner received $25.
This year’s Chili winners are: first place (Sebring Professional Firefighters), second place (Heacock Insurance), third place (Chuck Wagon Chili – Oakes Wood and Lumber) and People’s Choice (Heacock Insurance).
The Chili Dog Contest winners are: Natalie Martinez (adult) and Dylan McCown (kids).
Great toe-tapping entertainment was provided by Highlands County favorite, California Toe Jam band. The Classic Car Show was on display around the Circle, courtesy of Sebring Cruise.
Rhonwen Gavagni was there shinning up her brand new 2019 Corvette. “I’ve always wanted one. When they announced this new color, Sebring Orange, I just knew I had to get it!”
Some local businesses had tents there including Terry Stafford, with Your CBD store.
“We want to empower and educate customers and give them access to the products on the market. We have the No. 1 voted tincture and pain cream. CBD targets receptors in the body and reduces inflammation.”
Young Tucker Shannon, age 10, had a table set up where he was doing drawings. He was trying earn money to go to camp. He also helps out working at the Just Like Home Pet Hotel.
With the proceeds of the event, the Rotary Club of Highlands County makes donations to many local organizations including the Scholarship Foundation at SFSC, Born to Read, Today’s Veteran, Veterans First and Honor Flight.
