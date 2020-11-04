Monica Chmielack

Monica Chmielack was named the 2020 Woman of the Year for Business and Professional Women Englewood/Venice.

Monica Chmielack was recently named the 2020 Woman of the Year for the Business and Professional Women of Englewood & Venice.

The group said it traditionally announces the honor at its October dinner meeting, which also celebrates National Business Women’s Week.

“Moirina’s accomplishments in BPWEV, achievements in her field of work, and for her service in her community in which she lives, are the reasons why her BPWEV sisters chose her,” the group said in a news release. “She is a perfect example of what can happen when one person is inspiring, organized, helpful, always there, motivating, kindhearted, supportive and truly a nice person.”

It thanked her for helping guide and lead BPWEV during 2020.

BPWEV meets the third Tuesday of each month. Its mission is to “to achieve equity for all women through advocacy, education and information” and believes in women helping women.

Every year, it awards adult learner scholarships to women in Sarasota and Charlotte County.

For more information, visit bpwev.org.

