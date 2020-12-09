SARASOTA — Choral Artists of Sarasota’s 42nd season, entitled “Rise Up!” continues with “Holiday Lights,” a concert celebrating the season with Hanukkah and Christmas songs that illuminate the essence of light for each holiday.
The concert will be streamed online and features, among other works, “Navidad Nuestra,” which highlights the Christmas story through the eyes of the indigenous people of Argentina. This concert features the debut of tenor Rafael Dávila with Choral Artists.
The concert is live-streamed, at 4 p.m., Dec. 23, and is available in replay for 30 days.
A “Concert Insight,” featuring a live-streamed, informal chat about the music, composers and themes with artistic director Joseph Holt and guests is Thursday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. and available in replay for 30 days.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org or call 941-387-4900.
“Holiday Lights” features Rafael Dávila, tenor; singers from Choral Artists of Sarasota; Sam Nelson and Ann Stephenson-Moe, organ; and Michael Stewart, piano. Joseph Holt will conduct.
The program includes “O Holy Night,” “Ocho Kandelikas,” a Ladino song celebrating the holiday of Hanukkah, the original version of “Silent Night” with guitars, the exuberant “Bidi Bom” by Eddleman and Stephen Paulus’ charming “Wishes and Candles,” among others.
Organists Sam Nelson and Ann Stephenson-Moe will offer Mendelssohn’s “Hark! the Herald Angels Sing” arranged for organ solo by David Willcocks and “Fiat Lux” by Théodore Dubois.
“Both Hanukkah and Christmas feature light as a central theme to their celebrations and our holiday concert this year glorifies the radiance and sparkle of the season,” Holt said. “Illuminating both religious celebrations side by side provides an inspiring performance that elevates our understanding and appreciation of the immense power of light in our lives.
“We also feature the Choral Artists debut of Rafael Dávila, the Puerto Rican tenor, who has dazzled audiences around the globe, including performances at the Metropolitan Opera, the San Francisco Opera, the Liceu in Barcelona and the Sarasota Opera. His soaring, lyric and passionate tenor voice will lend an authentic shine to the colorful sounds of ‘Navidad Nuestra’ by Ariel Ramírez, a folk drama of the Nativity based on the rhythms and traditions of Hispanic America.”
The Choral Artists of Sarasota’s 2020-2021 season continues with:
Marching to Freedom: From the early days of slavery to the Civil War to Reconstruction and the Jim Crow laws, to the Civil Rights Era of the 60s and even in our own time, the road to freedom for African-Americans has been long and arduous. Through gospel and spiritual pieces and art songs composed by Black Americans, the experience of liberty and justice for all paints a picture of the struggle that these Americans faced in history and continue to face in current society. This live performance is at 7 p.m. on Feb. 3, at Historic Spanish Point. The online replay of this concert is Feb. 14. The “Concert Insight” for this concert at 10 a.m., Jan. 21.
You’ll Never Walk Alone: Through adversity, many characters of the Broadway musical “rise up” and successfully confront life challenges, inspiring and ennobling us by their courage. This uplifting Broadway revue features selections from Les Misérables, La Cage aux Folles, Carousel, A Chorus Line, Sound of Music, Wicked, and Sweet Charity — characters that inspire us through their perseverance. Guest soloist for this performance is Ann Morrison. This live performance is at 1 p.m. on Feb. 28, at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. The online replay of this concert is at 4 p.m. March 11. The “Concert Insight” for this concert is at 10 a.m. on Feb. 18.
Love in the Air: Choral Artists of Sarasota teams up with choreographer and dancer Elizabeth Bergmann to present a newly choreographed work to the music of “Liebeslieder Walzer” by Johannes Brahms. With a stellar vocal quartet and piano four-hand accompaniment, this charming and endearing work springs to life. The charm continues with Brahms’ sequel, “Neue Liebeslieder.” This virtual presentation is at 4 p.m. on March 28, The “Concert Insight” for this concert is at 10 a.m. on March 18.
Listen to the Earth: Be the first to hear this stunning world premiere, commissioned by Choral Artists, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
“Listen to the Earth” is based on an original libretto written by James Grant and inspired by the writings of Apollo, Mercury, Gemini and Space Shuttle astronauts, and astronomer Carl Sagan. The libretto also includes texts by environmental philosopher John Muir and poet Robert W. Service, as well as the NASA transcript of the launch of Apollo 11. With Marcus DeLoach, baritone. This live performance is at 4 p.m. on April 25, at Sarasota Opera House. The online replay of this concert is at 4 p.m. on May 6. The “Concert Insight” for this concert is 10 a.m. on April 15.
American Fanfare: Rousing patriotic anthems and stirring inspirational choral works celebrate another traditional Independence Day concert. Joining Choral Artists for the first time will be the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble, performing Sousa marches and patriotic selections to complement the program. Musical fireworks abound in this annual salute to America! This live performance is at 4 p.m. on July 4, at Sarasota Opera House. The online replay of this concert is at 4 p.m. on July 18. The “Concert Insight” for this concert is at 10 a.m. on June 24.
The Choral Artists of Sarasota comprises 32 of the region’s most notable professional singers. Eight young singers, ages 16 to 22, are also invited to join the group each year, as part of the organization’s educational outreach. One of these gifted singers will be awarded the Barbara Diles Apprentice Scholarship, a funding program to support either private lessons or vocal training at an institution of higher learning.
“Ensuring the future of choral music means investing in the next generation of music lovers,” said Susan Burke, executive director of Choral Artists of Sarasota. “That means engaging young people on their own terms.”
About the Choral Artists of Sarasota
The Choral Artists of Sarasota, entering its 42nd season, features 32 of the region’s most notable professional singers and eight apprentice singers. The group celebrates the rich, artistic expressiveness of choral music through innovative repertoire, inspired performances and stimulating educational outreach. Under the artistic direction of Dr. Joseph Holt, Choral Artists of Sarasota performs a repertoire spanning four centuries, and includes symphonic choral works, intimate madrigals, folk songs, close-harmony jazz, and Broadway show music. The ensemble also specializes in premiere performances of lesser-known choral works—particularly music by living American composers. Choral Artists of Sarasota has performed premieres by René Clausen, Dick Hyman, Robert Levin, Gwyneth Walker and James Grant.
As part of the organization’s educational outreach, eight young singers from area schools, colleges and universities, ages 16 to 22, are invited to join the group each year. For more information, visit www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
