SARASOTA — Choral Artists of Sarasota continues its 41st season with “Celebrating Sondheim,” Saturday, Jan. 18, at 4 p.m., at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota.
This tribute to Stephen Sondheim, who is celebrating his 90th birthday this year, features his music from such acclaimed Broadway shows as “A Little Night Music,” “Company,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Sunday in the Park with George.”
Renowned musical theater artists Ann Morrison, Amy Jo Connours, Michaela Ristaino, Ben Pattison and Matthew Nall will join the 40 singers of Choral Artists of Sarasota in this concert.
“In celebrating Sondheim in his 90th year, this performance allows us to present a retrospective of his most iconic works alongside some musical gems that will touch a chord in all of us,” said Joseph Holt, artistic director. “Sondheim has the gift to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary.”
Tickets are $28 to $45; $5 for students. For more information, visit: ChoralArtistsSarasota.org or call 941-387-4900.
A free Concert Insights event, which offers audiences the opportunity to learn about the artistic director’s insights about the program theme and music — and a chance to meet soloist Ann Morrison — is Tuesday, Jan. 7, 10 a.m., at Center for Arts and Humanity, 1226 North Tamiami Trail. The event is free but registration online or by phone is required as seating is limited.
Through a long career peppered with many successes and failures, Sondheim has written some of the most iconic songs of Broadway over the past 60 years and is credited with creating the modern American musical.
His mentors were the giants of the art form in mid-century America, including Leonard Bernstein, Oscar Hammerstein II and Richard Rodgers. His later collaborations with Hal Prince secured his place as a creator of incredible merit and insight.
“Sondheim’s music became an integral part of the dramatic process and he assumed full control artistically by being both lyricist and composer for his musicals,” said Holt. “The synthesis of music with drama in the American musical created an art form that is somewhat reminiscent of operatic works that date from the late 19th- and early 20th- centuries. The standard formula of song and dialogue morphed into more of an operatic experience in the process.”
Holt added that Sondheim “touches our hearts, our souls with music and lyrics that express the human condition and challenge precepts. His music is expressive and emotional and, at times, deeply psychological in its impact. He understands people and what makes them tick.
“And his tunes stick with you — they become a part of our experience as human beings, not only as hummable tunes but as sound bites that compel us to think, gives us pause, make us wonder and, at times, cry. These are the attributes that I find most fascinating and satisfying.”
Morrison is an award-winning actress, writer, teacher and director. As an actress she starred on Broadway in Sondheim’s “Merrily We Roll Along,” directed by Hal Prince (1982 Theatre World Award), and in “LoveMusik” (2007); London’s West End in “Peg;” Off-Broadway in the musical “Goblin Market”; and was an original cast member of “Forbidden Broadway.”
Nationally, she has starred in “Sondheim on Sondheim,” “Into the Woods,” “Peter Pan,” “Guys & Dolls,” “Cabaret,” “Oliver!,” “Sunset Boulevard,” “On A Clear Day,” “Twelfth Night,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Good News,” “Embarrassments” and “Anyone Can Whistle,” among many other productions.
As a solo artist, Morrison has performed cabaret in major venues across the country, most recently at Feinstein’s/54 Below in New York City.
She won a Best Actress Award for her solo play “Linda Lovely Goes to Broadway” in the United Solo Festival in New York, and appeared there again with her solo play “Word Painting: Soliloquies Around an Easel.”
Directing credits include both her solo play; and “Trevor’s Fire,” starring Blake Walton, and his solo play, “Leading Men.”
Morrison is the co-founder and artistic director of “Kaleidoscope,” a musical theater workshop for persons with developmental disabilities.
Originally from Wisconsin, Ristaino comes to Sarasota by way of Milwaukee and San Francisco. Hailed as a versatile performer who is just as at home on the musical theater stage as the opera stage, she was a frequent performer at Milwaukee’s Skylight Opera Theatre, where she was seen in such productions as “White Christmas,” “South Pacific,” “The Mikado,” “A Little Night Music,” “The Most Happy Fella” and “She Loves Me.”
In addition to the Skylight, Ristaino appeared with various performance venues in the Milwaukee and San Francisco Bay areas.
Favorite musical theater roles include the Baker’s Wife and Cinderella in “Into the Woods,” Adelaide in “Guys & Dolls” and Maria in “West Side Story.” Favorite opera roles include the title role in Carlyle Floyd’s “Susannah,” Pamina in “The Magic Flute” and Rose in “Street Scene.”
She is thrilled to be stepping out of the soprano section and making her debut as a soloist with the Choral Artists for this very special tribute to one of her favorite composers.
Since 2012, Benjamin Pattison has been a tenor with the U.S. Army Chorus, performing for every president since Jimmy Carter and numerous heads of state.
Prior to joining the Army Chorus, Pattison studied trumpet and voice at DePaul University and further vocal studies at the University of Maryland.
He has appeared in the title role in “Albert Herring,” with DePaul Opera Theatre, Bill Starbuck in “110 in the Shade” and Ralph Rackstraw in “H.M.S. Pinafore” with the Janiec Opera Company at the Brevard Music Center.
Concert engagements include appearances with the National Symphony Orchestra at Carnegie Hall and the John F. Kennedy Center; the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra; and at the 10th World Symposium on Choral Music in Seoul, South Korea.
Outside of performing, Pattison is a music program director at two elementary schools with the nonprofit noteBUSTERS.
Nall has performed such roles as Gaston in “Beauty and the Beast,” Curly in “Oklahoma” and Christmas Present in “A Christmas Carol.”
In 2006, Nall became a baritone vocalist in the U.S. Army Chorus. Highlights of his career include performances for President Ford’s and President Bush’s state funerals, the Queen of England and the Pope. He is also the music director of a performing arts school in Alexandria, Virginia.
The Choral Artists of Sarasota comprises 32 of the region’s most notable professional singers. Eight young singers, ages 16 to 22, are also invited to join the group each year as part of the organization’s educational outreach.
One of these gifted singers will be awarded the Barbara Diles Apprentice Scholarship, a funding program, to support either private lessons or vocal training at an institution of higher learning.
