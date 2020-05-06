The Sarasota Chorus of the Keys announced scholarship awards to three high school students for “outstanding musical achievement” who are going to be going into musical studies in college.
The Sheridan E. Brown Memorial Scholarships goes to 2020 seniors, according to a news release from the Chorus of the Keys.
Chorus President Ken Rear announced the scholarships, totaling $7,000, in a late April news release.
Venice High School seniors Ryan Randi, who is going to attend University of Tampa, and Kerry Carr, who is going to attend Florida State University, were among the recipients.
Riverview High School senior Alex Garcia, who is going to attend Florida State University, was the other recipient.
“The Chorus of the Keys, a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, is celebrating its 71st anniversary in 2020 and has been entertaining Sarasota area residents with four-part a cappella harmony since 1949,” according to the news release.
It has been awarding scholarships for 20 years. More information on the group is available online at www.chorusofthekeys.org.
