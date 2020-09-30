Audience members at Christian Siriano’s recent show for Fashion Week were seated on the lawn of his Westport, Conn., home and treated to munchies in picnic baskets.
Fewer than a handful of labels decided to show their spring collections in person during New York Fashion Week. There were heavy restrictions in place, from distancing to masks to in some cases, required COVID tests.
Most chose to reveal their fashions virtually. For the 70-odd designers who offered so-called “digital activations,” there was a new platform from the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Runway 360, where people could watch the shows and designers could connect in various ways with buyers and consumers.
A number of top designers opted out entirely. Among them were Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler and Tory Burch.
