The wait was worth it for those attended the annual “Christmas in the Park” at Donaldson Park in Avon Park. Originally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 3, the event was pushed back several days due to a threat of rain, and was held Thursday, Dec. 7.
Visitors to the event were treated to some excellent music, provided by all ages, and excellent weather, which was most appreciated after the rains cut the Avon Park parade short.
