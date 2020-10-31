PUNTA GORDA – King Fisher Fleet, headquartered at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda, is now accepting reservations for Christmas Light Canal Cruises.
These popular, family-oriented cruises tour residential canals to view Christmas lights, displays, and decorations on homes, boats, seawalls and docks. Boat rides through the Punta Gorda canals during evenings in December to enjoy this unique display of community Christmas spirit that has been a Punta Gorda Christmas tradition for nearly 40 years.
Enjoy the same unique holiday experience but with new safety guidelines in place because of the ongoing pandemic.:
– Face coverings required
– Social distancing in place
– 50 percent reduced capacity
– Increased cleaning and sanitation
– CDC guidelines followed
Christmas Light Canal Cruises run every evening from December 1 to December 31. There are three options:
Our classic 1-hour Christmas Light Canal Cruise has three departures each night: 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 9 p.m. Adult tickets cost $25+tax, tickets for children age 3-11 cost $15+tax, and tickets for anyone under 3 years old are free.
New 2-hour Sunset Cruise/Christmas Light Canal Cruise Combo. This cruise departs at 5 pm to enjoy a glorious Florida sunset over Charlotte Harbor followed by a 1-hour cruise through the residential canals to view Christmas lights and decorations. Adult tickets cost $40+tax, tickets for children age 3-11 cost $30+tax, and tickets for anyone under 3 years old are free.
Small Boat Private Christmas Light Canal Cruises are available aboard our 35’ Cabin Cruiser, which accommodates up to 6 passengers for a more intimate Christmas experience. The cost for these private cruises is $200+tax per hour.
These very popular cruises sell out quickly so reservations are a must. Ar 50 percent capacity, tickets may sell out even faster this season. For reservations or more information on Christmas Light Canal Cruises, call 941- 639-0969, or visit kingfisherfleet.com/christmas-light-canal-cruise/.
King Fisher Fleet offers seven other cruises including daylong cruises to the islands of Cayo Costa, Cabbage Key, and Boca Grande, narrated tours of the Peace River and Charlotte Harbor, as well as sunset cruises. King Fisher Fleet also offers charter fishing with some of the best fishing guides in southwest Florida, departing every day from Fishermen’s Village Marina.
