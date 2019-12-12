Christmas magic at Zeke's

Collen Finch arranges the Snow Village she has set up at Zeke's Uptown Bar & Grill on West Dearborn Street. Finch, a Zeke's manager, has been collecting Snow Village houses and accessories for 20 years. She's built up quite a metropolis. She wants to share its Christmas magic with her customers and set up a small village in the restaurant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.