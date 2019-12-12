Christmas magic at Zeke's

Collen Finch arranges the Snow Village she has set up at Zeke's Uptown Bar & Grill on West Dearborn Street. Finch, a Zeke's manager, has been collecting Snow Village houses and accessories for 20 years. She's built up quite a metropolis. She wants to share its Christmas magic with her customers and set up a small village in the restaurant.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

