Last Tuesday, I made my annual trip to Epcot at Walt Disney World to see the Candlelight Processional at the America Gardens Theater.
The narrator of the Christmas Story that night was the multi-talented Neil Patrick Harris. He was the narrator Dec. 2-5, with three shows per night.
The Walt Disney World Orchestra was directed by Clark Price, a music professor at nearby Rollins College in Winter Park. Other guest narrators this year include Whoopi Goldberg, Isabella Rosselini, Alton Fitzgerald White, Gary Sinise, Pat Sajak, Warwick Davis and others.
The complete list can be found at:
disneyworld.disney.go.com/entertainment/epcot/candlelight-processional/.
I have probably been to at least 20 of these concerts which feature the Walt Disney Work Orchestra, a resident conductor, guest narrators and guest choirs plus the resident Disney choir.
This year, Laurel O’Connors came with me. We were gone just about 12 hours to the minute. We saw Figment in the World of Imagination, could not have gotten into Soarin’ given the crowds — even a Tuesday so far ahead of Christmas — but did work our way all around the World, with time for a leisurely lunch at The Chefs in France.
In the past, I have probably had lunch most often at the Rose and Crown in England, a few lunches in Mexico and at least one in Germany.
The Chefs is probably the priciest, if you order the prix-fixe meal at $41.95 plus a glass of wine or even just soft drink or tea or coffee. But that is a lot of food so we each got a salad and soup. Laurel ordered a salad with walnuts and lobster bisque. I ordered a salad with red onions, bacon pieces and mini tomatoes with a very light vinaigrette dressing. The waitress brought us a mini loaf of crusty French (of course) bread, which was warm and inserted in a paper bag which kept it warm for a bit.
The soup bowls are large so by the time we finished soup and salad (also a large serving) there was no room for dessert, even though all the choices sounded good.
About 4:40 we headed over the the theater where we had seats in the gold section so we did not have to stand in line and pray to get in. The lines on both sides of the theater were so long that I think some people may have stood in line through the first two performances and then just barely made it into the 8:15 p.m. production.
Many of the people seated near us also come every year for this particular show. It makes me think of the Christmas pageants we had at my public elementary school so many years ago. But while it was cold at Epcot last Tuesday night (about 40 degrees) there was no snow. I had on my Mickey fleece jacket with hood and another coat on top of that. When the wind blew, I wished I had brought a down coat but the music warmed us, especially the conductor who obviously loved being there and working with that orchestra and those singers.
The conductor’s enthusiasm was contagious. It helped that we were in the third row and so close to him and the stage.
For those with hearing problems, a man signed the entire story, providing another visually appealing aspect to a wonderful evening.
As for Neil Patrick Harris — fabulous.
As the frosting on the cake, the Disney Imagineers created a magical wonderland of lights and holiday floral displays.
Before WDW had so many roads, it was easier to find one’s way to I-4 but the traffic there was not too crowded. After about 30 minutes, traffic thinned out. It wasn’t even too bad at Exit 213 (University and the infamous mall), nor was there an accident there — hooray.
I hope they bring Neil Patrick Harris back again — and that wonderful conductor.
Left with visions of sugar plums dancing in my head, I tackled email the next day only to find something, in my opinion, not very Christmassy, despite being a reindeer. Actually it is a reindeer candle from Iceland, with the name of “Dyn” which means “reindeer” in Iceland’s language. My problem with this as a Christmas item is that as the reindeer candle melts away, a monster appears and then a hidden aluminum skeleton silhouette is revealed. The press release described it as “creepy cute” which was enough of a turn-off. The $35 price per candle was the final touch. The Grinch in the Dr. Seuss books is one thing but setting fire to a reindeer is a whole other thing.
I deleted that email so if you want one of those candles from Iceland, you will have to find it on the internet — on your own. Sorry about that.
Friday, even though it will be Friday the 13th, my Christmas train will be back on track with the opening of Venice Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol” with Brad Wages as Scrooge. I have seen it every year but the first year. If there are tickets left, buy them now lest you miss this great production which was created especially for Venice Theatre. Murray Chase is directing again, another good thing. For tickets, call 941-488-1115 or visit venicestage.com
