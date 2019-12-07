Staff Report
The Charlotte High School wrestling team won the Gary Freis Dual Tournament in Fort Myers.
The Tarpons won seven straight dual meets to capture Saturday’s title.
Lucas Willis, 7-0, earned the outstanding wrestler award and these were the other undefeated wrestlers:
Pat Nolan, 7-0
Andrew Austin, 7-0
Donny Cataldi, 7-0
James Baltutis, 5-0
Charles Edwards, 2-0
Sean Taft, 3-0
Cody Rice, 7-0
The Tarpons return home Dec. 13-14 for the Captain Archer JV and Varsity Tourneys — their last competition before Christmas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.