Staff Report

The Charlotte High School wrestling team won the Gary Freis Dual Tournament in Fort Myers.

The Tarpons won seven straight dual meets to capture Saturday’s title.

Lucas Willis, 7-0, earned the outstanding wrestler award and these were the other undefeated wrestlers:

Pat Nolan, 7-0

Andrew Austin, 7-0

Donny Cataldi, 7-0

James Baltutis, 5-0

Charles Edwards, 2-0

Sean Taft, 3-0

Cody Rice, 7-0

The Tarpons return home Dec. 13-14 for the Captain Archer JV and Varsity Tourneys — their last competition before Christmas.

