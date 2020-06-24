Chuck Sidlow is back to dong what he loves — entertaining the elderly. But because of COVID-19, he only works online.
He put together a special Father’s Day program that was scheduled to air on YouTube on Sunday.
The YouTube page for this show was to be youtube.com/watch?v=-f2r2Zra9Hg& feature=youtu.be.
For the past few months, the clown has been dealing with a serious illness and wondering when — and at times “if” — he might get back into his big red shoes.
His wife, Noriko, made sure he would. She was at the hospital every day while he dealt with surgery and treatments and therapy, then at home every day, making sure he had nutritious meals and followed the exercise program set by his medical team.
A month ago he could barely walk. Now he is back in his face paint and clown shoes and for Father’s Day, performing as Groucho Marx in the latest “World of Chucko” production.
As he has for the past 20 years, Chucko has served the “seasoned citizen” at veteran and special needs facilities throughout the community.
His goal is to help seniors to be inspired to self-empowerment, to exercise and experience programming just for them, using history, mystery, music, magic, mirth and memories to help people improve their quality of life, he said.
“Sadly, with the current world health events, and the forced quarantine and isolation restrictions applied to all of the nursing facilities and care centers since March, we have not been able to deliver our original brand of live interactive programming,” he said. “Many of these residents and clients have not seen a family member, friend or neighbor in person for over three months.”
Not only have these people had no contact with friends and loved ones, most have not been able to eat in the dining room with others, nor even to enjoy a movie or bingo in a common room. In many cases, the residents are confined only to their rooms.
The Father’s Day special is the next video since his Memorial Day special.
For those who missed Chucko’s Live Memorial Day Special, go to: facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=257792608904140&id=1229135797247319.
It remains available on YouTube and Facebook.
Sidlow said his goal is to produce monthly live themed programming as long as necessary and then to get back to live visitations and interactive programming.
Because his income vanished with the cessation of in-person visits, he is looking for sponsors from organizations, clubs and individuals to fund the costs involved with this programming
Contact Sidlow at 941-928-2246 or at btcchucksidlow@hotmail.com. His website is at: worldofchucko.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.