Grace Bible Church
SEBRING — The church will host Treats & Trivia Game Night!, a fundraising event for “Student Life” students, at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 at the church, 4453 Thunderbird Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 per person, children 12 and under are free. There will be entertainment, silent dessert auction, and more. Pizza, snacks and beverages available for donations. The church is at 4453 Thunderbird Road in Sebring. Call 863-382-1085. gbc.life.
Fall revival
AVON PARK — Ridge S.D.A. Church presents: Jesus is the Answer Fall 2019 Revival. Come and join us at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 507 W. Hal McRae Blvd. in Avon Park. For information, call 863-452-5514. Free gifts and meals.
Highlands County Women of Faith
AVON PARK — Life Church, a non-denominational, christian fellowship is sponsoring Highlands County Women of Faith meetings. Join us for coffee, sweets, fun outings, worship and to meet other women of faith in our community. The next meeting is Saturday, Oct. 12. Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. every second Saturday of each month at Life Church, 1121 Memorial Drive in Avon Park. Everyone is welcome! For more information, call Chrissy Cecil at 239-204-1778 or check on Facebook at LifeChurch AP.
