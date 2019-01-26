Annual sale at Trinity Lutheran
LAKE PLACID — Trinity Lutheran Church’s Ladies Guild will host its annual sale from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church, 25 Lakeview St.
New Scouting program
LAKE PLACID — A new program for children K-6th grade has begun at the Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene. The program is Caravan Scouting Ministry, which meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the church.
The church is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. and the program is under the leadership of Tifany Grills and Marcia Taylor. Children through the program earn badges, learn life skills and biblical principals. All children are welcome.
St. Agnes annual flea market
SEBRING — St. Agnes Episcopal Church has its Annual Flea Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. No early birds.
Reality Ranch Cowboy Church
ZOLFO SPRINGS — Reality Ranch Cowboy Church will have its 5D Tom Watts Memorial Barrel Race at noon on Saturday at 1980 State Road 66 in Zolfo Springs. Paul Daily of Wild Horse Ministries will speak at 7:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Tommy Brandt will be in concert at 11 a.m. with a message by Kerry Kuhn. Reality Ranch Bronc and Bull Series at 1 p.m. Concessions available and free admission. Everyone is welcome.
For information, call Randy Johnson at 863-781-1578.
The Rick Webb Family in concert
AVON PARK — The Rick Webb Family from High Point, North Carolina will present a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1 at Avon Park Holiness Camp Tabernacle. Dr. Thomas Hermiz, Camp president, will preside. A free-will offering will be taken. All are welcome.
The 80th Annual Camp Meeting will be held Feb. 3-10. The Avon Park Holiness Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Road, (across from Walmart and U.S. 27) in Avon Park. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.org. Watch via livestream at avonpark.comp.org.
Also, at 10 a.m. Tuesdays during the month of January, Dr. Michael D Sanders, dean of faculty, at Warner University, Lake Wales is leading a Bible study on the Book of Hebrews. This will be held in the Luce Lounge.
Day of Prayer
AVON PARK — From 10-11 a.m. Monday, the Women’s Ministries at First Presbyterian Church — A.R.P. in Avon Park is sponsoring a “Day of Prayer.”
Guest speaker will be Brittney Fann, founder and executive director of “Beauty Fit for a Queen,” a 501 © (3) nonprofit organization here in Highlands County mentoring and encouraging young girls in the word of God.
Fann has a passion to share her testimony and encourage women of all ages in a walk toward “true beauty.” Her gentle voice exudes her love of God and her passion for the several ministries God has paved the way for her to serve Him in our community.
The public is invited, including men.
Free community health fair
SEBRING — Church on the Ridge will host a free Community Health Fair from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 1130 S.R. 17 North in Sebring. Free vital sign checks. Come learn about healthcare in our area.
Blood drive at St. James
LAKE PLACID — St. James Catholic Church will host the One Blood bus from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. The church is at 5380 Placid View Drive. Reserve a time by calling Ted Brown at 863-465-4027.
Women together for Christ
LAKE PLACID — The Community Church of God will host a rally at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at 735 Sun n Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid. Prayers, music and more. Sharon Beck will be guest speaker. Lunch will be served and there will be door prizes. You must pre-register and cost is $10. For information, call 863-464-0014 or 863-465-1874. Cut off date is Jan. 29.
Heartland Pops Band
SEBRING — For the fourth year in a row, the Heartland Pops Band brings a great variety of music, entertainment and celebration. The band will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10. St. John United Methodist Church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring. No cost for the concert; a love offering will be taken.
