Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.