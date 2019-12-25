ENGLEWOOD — There will be roast turkey and all the tasty trimmings at the 28th annual Englewood United Methodist Church Community Christmas Dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Christmas Day in Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St.
Donations are appreciated but not required.
The hall will be decked for the holiday, and Christmas music will fill the air. No reservations are required, and there is no standing in line as a host of cheerful volunteers greets everyone at the door and seats them to be served restaurant-style to enjoy a memorable meal.
The menu is roast turkey and “Grandma’s” dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, green beans, rolls, iced tea, milk, coffee, hot tea, and pumpkin pie.
Some 450 volunteers — headed by Grace and Dick Talada — are being activated.
Last year, 2,100 dinners were served. Of those, 1,472 were served in the dining room, 628 were take-out meals, and 187 were delivered to shut-ins by volunteers.
“Come share God’s love with us at this very special tradition that exemplifies the church’s ‘Servant Church’ mission,” Pastor Vic Willis said. “We don’t want anyone to miss out on or be alone for the Christmas meal.”
A shuttle service will be available from handicap and other abundant parking spaces. Enter through the courtyard doors for faster seating. The parking lot side doors are best for handicap accessibility.
Between noon and 3 p.m. Christmas Day — and in person — carry-out meals can be ordered and picked up. Look for the take-out sign at the far end of Fellowship Hall.
For those who need transportation to and from the church, it will be provided. Those who are homebound can have a complete dinner or dinners delivered to their homes. For either, call 941-474-5588, ext. 253 as soon as possible. Only calls to that number made before 11:15 a.m. on Christmas Day will be accepted.
For more information, visit englewoodumc.net or call 941-474-5588 during office hours.
