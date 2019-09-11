Avon Park Christian Church
AVON PARK — Join the church this Sunday as they Spend Time in the Word with Pastor Greg Ratliff. The church is at 1016 West Camphor Street. Call 863-453-5334.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 15, the worship will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley, “What Will Bring Peace?” For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 15 Pastor Daryl Brezee will deliver the message, “Peter: A Man and a Big Wave” from Matthew 14:22-34. The Sunday School class led by Les Unruh will study Sin and Punishment. The church is at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Sept. 15, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. Fall schedule has resumed. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 15 Pastor Stephen Ahrens will bring the service and this will be one joint service at 10:30 a.m. We will hear from people in the church and how to help them. Evening service continues with “Way of the Master” and ice cream cone night! Free 5 p.m. church suppers have resumed. AWANA for kids also reumes on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon will be, “Trouble From Without” from Galatians 2:1-10. Adult Sunday school lesson will be “The Fall” from Genesis 3. The choir’s introit will be “As We Gather” and the anthem “For Where Love Is, There Is God.” The church is at 206 E. LaGrande Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 15, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “Living With Change” from 2 Timothy 3:1-5. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 15, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “The Lost: What Do We Do About Them” from Luke 15:1-10. Bible study will be Psalm 13. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Bill Baldwin will deliver the sermon, “David” from 2 Samuel 11:1-15. A potluck lunch to follow service. The 9th Annual Cookie Walk will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Booths now for rent for area crafters, contact Debbie Lewis at 419-618-3509. Church members are organizing a trip to the The Holy Land Experience in Orlando for Nov. 2. Open to members and any interested party. For more information, call Debbie Lewis at 419-618-3509. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 15, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon, “When the Wind Blows,” from Exodus 14:21-22. Fellowship with coffee and sweets to follow service. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 15, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “Whom Do We Welcome?” from Luke 15:1-10. Nursery available for morning service. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.
