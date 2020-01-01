ENGLEWOOD — Englewood United Methodist Church did it again.
For the past 28 years, church members have worked to ensure that no one needs to spend Christmas Day alone.
More than 400 volunteers turned out Dec. 25 to serve traditional holiday turkey dinner to all. They prepared to serve 2,200 free holiday meals this year.
“The idea today is that we’re not in a hurry,” said Peter Patrick, reminding the volunteers that those who come do so to socialize and enjoy the Christmas camaraderie. Patrick oversees the kitchen crew of volunteers who prepare the meals.
“We want everyone to have a good time,” Patrick said.
The Lake family — Shannon and Rick, Julianna and Megan Fischer — decided to spend this Christmas as servers. At age 8, Julianna may have been one of the youngest, if not the youngest, volunteer.
“It’s the spirit of serving during the Christmas season, Shannon said.
Sixteen-year-old Megan, a Lemon Bay High School junior, said, “You know, I thought I might as well give on Christmas to the people who might need it.”
Marilyn Smith had been a member of the United Methodist Church for 42 years. For more than 20 years, she served as a volunteer for the Christmas dinners. She now lives in an assisted living facility in Bradenton. Her family brought her back to Englewood to enjoy Christmas dinner.
Winter residents from Canada, the Carmichael family — Jerry and Veronica with their son Billy — have enjoyed the Christmas dinners at the church for the past five years.
“The food is excellent,” Veronica said. “If you’re alone and your family is far away, you have a huge family here you can join.”
Labor of love
As always, the dinners were free, but putting on the dinners isn’t. It costs $7,000 to prepare and serve the dinners.
Donations are not required but are accepted, including the Publix donations of plastic bags for carryouts, pumpkin pies and other fresh bakery products.
Patrick, who oversees the kitchen crews, began his day at 5:30 a.m. Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. Preparation for the meals began at 8 a.m. on Christmas Eve with volunteers setting up 1,920 servings of turkey blanketing scoops of stuffing.
For Glen Burnap, who has volunteered for 20-plus years, the Christmas dinners are a special labor of love. The sweet potato casserole, which has been a dinner tradition for more than 10 years, is based on a recipe of his mother, Wanda.
The Rev. Dave Wagner said the Christmas dinner — started 28 years ago by Dwight Eakin — has become a church tradition of offering anyone and everyone a free Christmas Day dinner. Eakin donated $1,000 for the first dinner.
The motto then, and the motto now, is “No one needs to be alone on Christmas.”
Englewood UMC certainly fulfilled that mission Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.