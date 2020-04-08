Every year Englewood United Methodist throws a huge Easter egg hunt for hundreds of children. This year the church still wanted to give children their baskets. They had to do it curbside and before Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered Florida residents to shelter in place. The church also gave bags of plastic eggs for children to have a hunt at their homes.

